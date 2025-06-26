Openforce Welcomes Scott Chiba as Senior Product Director

Scott Chiba

Openforce continues to deepen its investment in elite leadership talent and technology and operational excellence as it continues to scale.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openforce , the leading provider of compliance software, technology tools, and insurance solutions for independent contractor vendor workforce management, is proud to announce the addition of Scott Chiba as Senior Product Director. In this role Scott will focus on Independent Contractor Vendor Experience. With a proven track record of scaling marketplace businesses, launching innovative fulfillment models, and transforming strategy into execution, Chiba joins Openforce to help continue driving the company’s expansion and technology innovation.Chiba brings over a decade of experience across operations, product, and marketplace leadership. He most recently served as Senior Manager of Product Strategy & Operations at Walmart, where he launched and scaled a new third-party local marketplace, delivered double-digit revenue growth, and achieved significant cost savings by diversifying fulfillment modalities."Scott brings a rare blend of startup scrappiness and enterprise-scale discipline," said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. "His ability to build and optimize complex operational frameworks, while keeping the end-user experience at the center, makes him an ideal fit for Openforce as we broaden our technology platform and grow our client base."Prior to Walmart, Chiba worked at Gopuff where he built peer-to-peer carsharing networks, and held high-impact roles at Uber, Getaround, and Globo Inc. At each stop, he’s delivered results by bridging strategy with scalable, on-the-ground execution—an approach that is central to Openforce’s mission of simplifying and streamlining 1099 workforce management.“I’m excited to join a company so clearly committed to empowering both businesses and independent contractor vendors,” said Chiba. “Openforce is leading the way in contractor management, and I’m excited to help scale operations that drive even greater impact for our clients and the independent contractors they rely on.”About OpenforceOpenforceis the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud- based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com

