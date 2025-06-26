IRS Updates Disaster Declaration Area to Include the City of St. Louis

Pursuant to Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) press release issued on June 12, 2025, the IRS updated the disaster area to include the City of St. Louis in a release dated yesterday.

DOR will also implement the added declaration area, which, among other things, extends certain tax deadlines for those in the designated disaster area to November 3, 2025.

This area now includes the counties of Bollinger, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carter, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Madison, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, St. Louis, Stoddard, Wayne, Webster, Wright, and the City of St. Louis.

