DOR Mobile Office Assisting with Disaster Relief

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR), along with other state agencies and community organizations, is offering services to assist tornado-affected residents in the St. Louis area.

The DOR mobile office is set up on the campus of St. Louis University at the entrance of the Chaifetz Arena. It will continue to be available Monday, June 16, through Tuesday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mobile office is equipped to handle all license office functions, including ID card processing or replacement. Checks and credit cards will be the only acceptable payment methods for all transactions. Identification verification and documentation requirements can be found on the Driver Licensing Checklist.

Registration information and additional information regarding the Disaster Assistance Center can be found here on St. Louis City’s website.

###