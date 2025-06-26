Positon AI Accelerates Market Momentum with First AI + Cloud-Native Command Center for Dealmakers

1st Ever AI + Cloud Native Command Center for Dealmakers

A single pane of glass for the entire transaction lifecycle: From origination to exit, Positon AI replaces siloed tools with a secure, AI-powered command center

For too long M&A workflows have been fragmented. We're delivering a modern operating system for deal execution; AI at the core, cloud-native by design, and purpose-built for high-velocity transactions” — Rabie Zahri

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Positon AI is disrupting leading the market with the first-ever AI and cloud-native command center built exclusively for dealmakers. Designed to streamline how private equity firms, investment banks, corporate development teams, and legal advisors operate across transactions, Positon AI brings together origination, CRM, NDA & Term Sheet automation, VDR, due diligence, and post-close PortCo management into a single, secure platform powered by advanced AI."We built Positon AI because legacy tools don't talk to each other," said Rabie Zahri, CEO & Co-Founder of Positon AI. "Firms are wasting time and money stitching together outdated systems. Our command center replaces the patchwork with an integrated, AI-native workspace where deals move faster, smarter, and more securely."A Purpose-Built Platform for the Post-Stagnation Deal CycleAs deal volumes rebound sharply following a two/three-year market lull, firms are navigating more complex diligence demands with leaner teams. Positon AI delivers a vault-grade solution that adapts to this new reality:Deal Origination & CRM: AI-powered search, prospect enrichment, and outreach sequencing.NDA Automation: Bulk issuance, tracking, and instant AI-generated redlines.Virtual Data Room (VDR): Unlimited users, storage, and smart permissioning with no per-page fees.Due Diligence: AI-assisted doc review, risk flagging, and natural language Q&A.PortCo Management: Task orchestration, KPI tracking, and secure collaboration post-close."For too long, M&A workflows have been fragmented and fragile," said Rabie Zahri. "We are delivering a modern operating system for deal execution — AI at the core, cloud-native by design, and purpose-built for high-velocity transactions."Customer Results & Market TractionIn early deployments, customers report:40% faster diligence cycles via AI-powered document workflows60% reduction in time spent coordinating NDAs and redlines100% platform adoption among cross-functional deal teams within 3-5 days"Positon is not like other packages. It is not just a great VDR or simplifier of internal processes; it is a breakthrough idea to build and manage ready networks of opportunities in your own piece of your market landscape" Said Dana Hughes, Partner at Boston Consulting Group."Positon AI represents a significant leap in how organizations manage complex workflows, governance, and critical documentation." Said Greg Autry, Presidential Appointee, NASA and Transition Teams. "As someone who has worked at NASA and with other government agencies, I can say firsthand how valuable a tool like this would have been. It's not just about saving time; it's about enabling better decisions, fostering collaboration, and ensuring transparency. I’m genuinely impressed by what this platform can achieve."Security and ScalabilityThe Positon platform is cloud-native, globally accessible, and secured by:SOC 2 Type II complianceRole-based access controlsEnd-to-end encryptionUnlimited users and enterprise-grade uptime SLAsAvailabilityPositon AI Command Center is available now for enterprise, boutique, and solo dealmakers. Pricing is volume-friendly, with:$0/month for qualified enterprise clientsPay per Vault with unlimited usage and unlimited storageFree trials and guided pilots for select teamsAbout Positon AIPositon AI is the first AI-native, cloud-native command center for dealmakers. From sourcing to post-close integration, Positon replaces disconnected tools with one secure system of record for the entire transaction lifecycle. Founded by M&A operators and technologists, Positon is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

