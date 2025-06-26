Positon AI Accelerates Market Momentum with First AI + Cloud-Native Command Center for Dealmakers
A single pane of glass for the entire transaction lifecycle: From origination to exit, Positon AI replaces siloed tools with a secure, AI-powered command center
"We built Positon AI because legacy tools don't talk to each other," said Rabie Zahri, CEO & Co-Founder of Positon AI. "Firms are wasting time and money stitching together outdated systems. Our command center replaces the patchwork with an integrated, AI-native workspace where deals move faster, smarter, and more securely."
A Purpose-Built Platform for the Post-Stagnation Deal Cycle
As deal volumes rebound sharply following a two/three-year market lull, firms are navigating more complex diligence demands with leaner teams. Positon AI delivers a vault-grade solution that adapts to this new reality:
Deal Origination & CRM: AI-powered search, prospect enrichment, and outreach sequencing.
NDA Automation: Bulk issuance, tracking, and instant AI-generated redlines.
Virtual Data Room (VDR): Unlimited users, storage, and smart permissioning with no per-page fees.
Due Diligence: AI-assisted doc review, risk flagging, and natural language Q&A.
PortCo Management: Task orchestration, KPI tracking, and secure collaboration post-close.
"For too long, M&A workflows have been fragmented and fragile," said Rabie Zahri. "We are delivering a modern operating system for deal execution — AI at the core, cloud-native by design, and purpose-built for high-velocity transactions."
Customer Results & Market Traction
In early deployments, customers report:
40% faster diligence cycles via AI-powered document workflows
60% reduction in time spent coordinating NDAs and redlines
100% platform adoption among cross-functional deal teams within 3-5 days
"Positon is not like other packages. It is not just a great VDR or simplifier of internal processes; it is a breakthrough idea to build and manage ready networks of opportunities in your own piece of your market landscape" Said Dana Hughes, Partner at Boston Consulting Group.
"Positon AI represents a significant leap in how organizations manage complex workflows, governance, and critical documentation." Said Greg Autry, Presidential Appointee, NASA and Transition Teams. "As someone who has worked at NASA and with other government agencies, I can say firsthand how valuable a tool like this would have been. It's not just about saving time; it's about enabling better decisions, fostering collaboration, and ensuring transparency. I’m genuinely impressed by what this platform can achieve."
Security and Scalability
The Positon platform is cloud-native, globally accessible, and secured by:
SOC 2 Type II compliance
Role-based access controls
End-to-end encryption
Unlimited users and enterprise-grade uptime SLAs
Availability
Positon AI Command Center is available now for enterprise, boutique, and solo dealmakers. Pricing is volume-friendly, with:
$0/month for qualified enterprise clients
Pay per Vault with unlimited usage and unlimited storage
Free trials and guided pilots for select teams
About Positon AI
Positon AI is the first AI-native, cloud-native command center for dealmakers. From sourcing to post-close integration, Positon replaces disconnected tools with one secure system of record for the entire transaction lifecycle. Founded by M&A operators and technologists, Positon is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
