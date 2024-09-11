Positon AI Leads the Conversation about AI in M&A and Business with its Webinar Series 'The Truth About AI in M&A'

Positon AI in M&A

Demystifying AI in M&A: Real Insights and Strategic Discussions with Industry Leaders

At our firm, we've seen how integrating technology into the M&A process with strategic guidance can transform deal-making, leading to smoother, more successful closures.” — Jonas Olsen, Founder and CEO, Novell Corporate Development

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Positon AI's incisive webinar series, "The Truth About AI in M&A ," has rapidly gained momentum and acclaim within the M&A and investment communities. The series, which kicked off earlier this summer, reaching up to an audience of about 6000 listeners to its insightful discussions led by Positon’s leadership team, COO Zaheer Ali and CEO Rabie Zahri. They are routinely sought out for speaking engagements across the M&A ecosystem.The webinars feature a series of fireside chats with distinguished guests from diverse sectors such as investment banking, corporate development, law, policy, private equity, and venture capital, offering an in-depth exploration of the practical uses of AI in the M&A process. This September, Jonas Olsen, founder and CEO of Novell Corporate Development, will join the discussion, focusing on the complexities legal documents present in M&A and the journey to successful exits for founders.These sessions are designed to demystify AI technology, separating the real potential from science fiction and hype. By addressing the application of AI across business practices, Positon AI solidifies its reputation as a thought leader in integrating AI within the business landscape, particularly in M&A."Our aim is not just to discuss AI but to illustrate its tangible benefits in streamlining and enhancing the M&A value chain. We are cutting through the noise to provide actionable insights that our peers in the industry can rely on to harness AI effectively," said Zaheer Ali, COO of Positon, physicist and NASA AI veteran.The webinar series is setting a new standard for discussing the evolving role of AI in business, focusing on credible, realistic insights into AI adoption and implementation. Each episode not only enhances understanding but also encourages the practical application of AI technologies in enhancing due diligence, negotiation, and overall decision-making processes in M&A operations.Rabie Zahri, CEO of Positon and former Head of M&A for HPC AI and Quantum at HPE, adds, "We're thrilled with the enthusiastic response from the community. These discussions have proven invaluable in helping professionals across various sectors understand and implement AI in a way that is both strategic and effective."As the series progresses, Positon AI continues to invite leading minds in the industry to share their experiences and insights, further enriching the conversation around AI in business. The webinars are available for professionals who are keen on staying ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. Register here to join us for this upcoming September session.

