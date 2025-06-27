Renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon brings his artistry to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Official Hospitality Programme

Amaury Guichon - BEYOND Hospitality

Exclusive chocolate masterpiece to be unveiled at the Final in New York New Jersey

NEW JERSEY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEYOND Hospitality has announced a collaboration with world-famous chef, “The Chocolate Guy” Amaury Guichon, for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Official Hospitality Programme, bringing an extraordinary culinary showcase to this elevated tournament experience.

A French-Swiss pastry chef and chocolatier known for crafting larger-than-life chocolate sculptures and intricate desserts, Guichon’s fame extends far beyond the foodie realm. He has also become a darling of the internet with over 85 million followers across his social media channels, 21.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 27.1 million followers on TikTok tuning into marvel at his latest creations.

As part of the activation, Guichon will appear in the Flagship Lounge at both semi-final matches and the Final at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey, where fans and guests will get a taste of his signature style crafted specifically for the event.

The centrepiece of the collaboration will be a never-before-seen chocolate masterpiece, set to be unveiled at the Final – a one-of-a-kind creation the design of which will remain under wraps until match day.

“At BEYOND, we’re always looking to push the boundaries of the guest experience,” says Jaime Byrom, Executive Chairman of BEYOND Hospitality. “Partnering with Amaury, a true icon in the culinary world, is another way that we deliver something exceptional for fans at this event, one of the year’s most exciting sporting events”

“I am BEYOND excited to have partnered together for such an amazing event. I cannot wait to showcase the iconic FIFA Club World Cup through my work and to get a chance to interact with the guests in attendance,” says Guichon

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ features 32 of the world’s top clubs and runs from 14 June to 13 July 2025, across 12 stadiums in the United States – providing loyal and new fans the opportunity to see the current greats of the game and iconic clubs face off on US soil.

BEYOND Hospitality was appointed Official Hospitality Provider of the inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in December 2024. FIFA heralds the tournament as the most inclusive football club competition ever – the tournament that takes the club game to the world, and BEYOND is inviting guests to ‘make it epic’ by securing Official Hospitality for the tournament.

Further details on Guichon’s dessert offering and chocolate sculpture reveal will be shared closer to the Final.

Thousands of tickets for matches across the schedule have already been sold, but fans can still secure ticket-inclusive hospitality for an extraordinary football experience this summer.

Outstanding Official Hospitality

All FIFA Club World Cup™ Official Hospitality products are inclusive of a match ticket, as well as access to a stadium suite or shared lounge (as per tier purchased), fantastic stadium seats, and an excellent food and beverage service designed to enhance the guest experience.

Multiple tiers of Official Hospitality products are available, ranging from casual and social, to sophisticated and luxurious:

• The Flagship Lounge is the apex option, offering the most luxurious shared commercial hospitality space available, with a six-course gastronomic showcase menu and more.

• Exclusive Private Suites with adjacent seats, a reception area and a five-course dining menu.

• Shared Suites with direct access to seats and delicious dining.

• VIP Lounge includes sophisticated experience in prime location offering stylish shared hospitality with FIFA’s VIPs

• The Premier Lounge offering superior comfort, excellent views and a four-course menu.

• Club Plus with a shared in-stadium lounge, preferential seating locations and deli-style dining.

• Club Seat for premium seats at matches of your choice, plus food and beverage voucher options.

Bundled packages are also available, such as the Venue Series, which allows fans to make a stadium their home base or Final Round Series which will allow guests to secure their spot for both Semi-final matches and the Final match.

For more details or to secure a ticket-inclusive hospitality package, visit fifaclubworldcup.com/hospitality or contact BEYOND Hospitality at FCWC25.Hospitality@beyond-hospitality.com.

All hospitality products and series are subject to availability and are sold according to the terms of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Hospitality Sales Regulations and BEYOND Hospitality’s service level criteria.

