Upcoming learning opportunity for Iowa schools to focus on high-quality mathematics instruction

Iowa schools can now register to attend an upcoming professional learning opportunity focused on the goals of House File 784, which prioritizes high-quality instruction in early numeracy.

The Build Math Minds – The Flexibility Formula learning series supports teachers in helping all students develop a strong foundation in number sense. Developed by nationally recognized mathematics educator Christina Tondevold, the series focuses on strengthening mathematics instruction by building fluency and deepening conceptual understanding among educators.

“Through Build Math Minds, we can support Iowa teachers with opportunities to learn evidence-based practices for high-quality mathematics instruction," said April Pforts, mathematics education program consultant for the Iowa Department of Education. “These learning opportunities will assist teachers in the classroom as they help students strengthen their skills in mathematics and open doors to new learning possibilities.”

The Build Math Minds professional development series will provide opportunities for both online synchronous and on-demand asynchronous learning sessions. Designed to support Iowa K-8 educators, the sessions will feature research-based strategies that build number sense, fluency and conceptual understanding for students.

Registration for the Build Math Minds learning opportunity is now open for Iowa school districts. School districts must designate one point-of-contact to complete the registration for their district’s participation.

This learning opportunity is a part of the state’s comprehensive approach to ensuring that all Iowa students develop strong mathematics foundations. Additional information on the Build Math Minds professional development opportunity, including session dates, will be released at a later date. .

To learn more about math initiatives in Iowa, visit the Department’s webpage on mathematics instruction. Questions regarding the upcoming learning sessions can be directed to April Pforts at april.pforts@iowa.gov.

