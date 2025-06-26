Commissioner Luke Farley Applauds Passage of House Bill 559 – “Make Elevators Great Again” (MEGA)

This week, North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley applauded the NC General Assembly for passing House Bill 559 — the "Make Elevators Great Again" (MEGA) Act — a key step toward eliminating the state’s elevator inspection backlog and enhancing public safety.

Introduced as an agency bill of the NC Department of Labor, MEGA is Commissioner Farley’s signature legislative priority for the 2025 session. The bill, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, now heads to Governor Stein’s desk for his signature.

“When it comes to elevator safety, there’s no room for error. My MEGA plan ensures inspections are done on time, thoroughly, and performed by a team of highly trained, well-supported inspectors — all at no additional cost to North Carolina taxpayers,” said Commissioner Farley. “This bill puts people and safety first.”

Elevator and amusement ride inspections are performed by a receipt-supported bureau within the NC Department of Labor, meaning the program operates on user fees rather than taxpayer dollars. By leveraging this model, the MEGA plan will ensure the bureau has the resources it needs to attract top talent and retain experienced professionals — with no new taxpayer spending required.

When Commissioner Farley took office in January 2025, nearly 25% of inspector positions were unfilled, causing delays that undermined public trust and strained service. MEGA directly confronts this challenge, enabling NCDOL to recruit more inspectors, improve morale among current staff, and strengthen safety statewide.

“As staffing levels rise, North Carolinians will see faster inspections and a stronger, more responsive safety system,” added Commissioner Farley. “With MEGA, we’re not just making elevators great again — we’re making government work again, efficiently and responsibly.”

The NC Department of Labor stands ready to implement the law immediately, deploying new resources to reduce backlogs and enhance public confidence in elevator and amusement safety.