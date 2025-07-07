Armen Living is Celebrating Summer: Highlighting New Hires, an Anniversary, and a Pillar of the Industry Honor.

Armen Living’s Summer Celebration kicks off with events at Casual Market in Atlanta and Las Vegas Market in July. Armen Living will premier 100's of New Spring-Summer Arrivals including bar, dining, and outdoor collections. Armen Living will partner IHFRA to host their Happy Hour + Member Meet-up, from 4-6 pm on Tuesday, July 15. IHFRA’s Member Meet-up invites its sales rep members to a fun and spirited event, alongside non-members, and industry professionals. ​​Armen Living will host a series of Happy Hour Events during Casual Market in Atlanta, from 4-6 pm on July 15-17. Events will celebrate the 1st anniversary of Armen Living’s Key Account Executive, Randy Graboski in Bldg 1-6-A-2. Armen Living will host a special event at Las Vegas Market in B762 on Sunday, July 27, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The event will raise a collective glass to celebrate Steve Riley's being named 'Pillar of the Industry'.

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living is Celebrating Summer with events to welcome six new sales reps, highlight an anniversary, and honor one of its own for being named this year’s ‘Pillar of the Industry’.“This is an exciting time for our company and our team. I am thrilled that Steve Riley is being honored by IHFRA as ‘Pillar of the Industry’ for his incredible talents and for his contribution to the home furnishings industry. I am also looking forward to celebrating Randy Graboski's 1-year anniversary and meeting with our growing sales team,” Kevin Kevonian, owner, President, and CEO, commented, “It is an honor to have such an exemplary and dedicated team whose combined knowledge and expertise continues to expand and grow our business.”Armen Living’s Summer Celebration kicks off at Casual Market in Atlanta, on July 15-17 in Bldg 1-6-A-2, which will host a series of daily Happy Hour events from 4-6 pm. Events will highlight and celebrate the 1st anniversary of Armen Living’s Key Account Executive, Randy Graboski, who joined their team at the previous Summer Casual Market in Atlanta. Since joining the sales team, Randy has excelled at growing the company’s Top 100 and Key Accounts and expanding their retail business all across the country.On Tuesday, July 15th, in Bldg 1-6-A-2, Armen Living will partner with the International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA) to host their Happy Hour + Member Meet-up from 4 to 6 p.m. IHFRA’s Member Meet-up invites its sales rep members to a fun and spirited event alongside non-members or industry professionals who are looking to learn more about joining their organization. Beer, wine, cocktails, and lite snacks will be provided.Armen Living’s Summer Celebration includes opening a second showroom during the Summer Casual Market in Atlanta in Bldg 1, Floor 14, Space F-11. This additional space adds another 3,000 sq. ft., doubling their showroom space and allowing for more room to feature their award-winning outdoor collections alongside their best-selling barstool collections. Armen Living's existing Casual Market Atlanta showroom in Bldg 1, Floor 6, Space A-2 will showcase New Spring-Summer Arrivals , including bar, dining, and outdoor collections.Armen Living will host a special event during Las Vegas Market on Sunday, July 27, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in showroom B762, to raise a collective glass to celebrate one of their own being named 'Pillar of the Industry'. This industry honor by International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA), is being bestowed upon Steve Riley, Armen Living Key Accounts, for his successful career and for his contributions and support of City of Hope. Through his work as co-chairman, their organization raised approximately $3.7 million during the Spring 2025 Spirit of Life Gala. IHFRA's Executive Director Steve Allegrezza and Armen Living’s team will co-host, while welcoming market buyers, industry peers, and customers to enjoy specialty cocktails, mocktails, a full bar, and light bites.Expanding their sales team Armen Living recently hired six new independent reps, including Zach Epley, covering NE, KS, MO, IA, alongside Steve Coe, IA, KS, MO, NE, TX, Mark Roberts covering AL, GA FL Panhandle, Jan Kleinman, handling OH, Western PA, and Jim Jefferis, and Tommy Roach, both cover NC and SC Their newest Sales Rep Zach Epley, commented about his appointment, “I’m thrilled to be joining the team and representing such a strong line. I look forward to building on the momentum in the territory and creating new opportunities by leveraging the relationships I’ve built over the years. I’m excited to be part of the Armen Living team and look forward to connecting with everyone who plays a role in making this company such a success."National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson who is responsible for hiring, training, and supervising Armen Living’s independent reps shared, “Each of our new and existing home furnishings reps embodies sales excellence and I am honored to work alongside them. It is a testament to our sales team's extensive experience that our reps are not only growing new accounts but are creating momentum and synergy heading into the summer shows. I am especially proud of how our team excels at developing / fostering relationships with our design and trade customers and creating customized solutions that are personalized to each retailer, designer and stager we work with.” Reb emphasized, their sales team offers individual and group tours that walk buyers through our wide range of indoor and outdoor furniture. Market buyers are invited to schedule appointments to connect with their sales rep and gain exclusive access to market deals, and special discounts. To book an appointment email Reb Nicholson.Armen Living’s Summer Events Schedule:-Summer Casual Market: Tuesday, July 15, 4-6 pm Happy Hour + IHFRA Member Meet-up in Bldg 1-6-A-2.-Summer Casual Market: Wednesday - Thursday, July 16-17, 4-6 pm Happy Hour + Anniversary Celebration for Randy Graboski in Bldg 1-6-A-2, (AmericasMart 240 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303).-Las Vegas Market: Sunday, July 27, 2-4 pm Celebration for Steve Riley being named this year’s ‘Pillar of the Industry’. (World Market Center Space B762 (495 S. Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV, 89106).About Armen Living:As a style pioneer in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and exceptional craftsmanship, all at economically sensible prices. "Our designs are a testament to self-expression and echo a contemporary chic lifestyle."With over 40 years of history, Armen Living stands as the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, offering a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room, including bars, dining areas, living spaces, offices, bedrooms, and outdoor living areas. Catering to the trade, our clientele includes retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality providers worldwide. Our collection is a modern, fashion-forward ensemble, augmented by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics, with a distribution center strategically situated in Southern California.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Their brand stands as a premier resource in the country, boasting over 500 SKUs in their barstool collection alone. They offer an extensive variety of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes, featuring unique designs exclusive to their brand. Their outdoor furniture collection combines elements such as eucalyptus, powder-coated aluminum, and high-quality marine decorative roping, seamlessly extending the contemporary indoor lifestyle to outdoor spaces. For more information, visit www.armenliving.com ###

