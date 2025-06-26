Book Explores How Modern Life Conflicts with Human Evolutionary Design

On the Origin of Being

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A book titled "On the Origin of Being" examines the fundamental mismatch between modern human lifestyles and our evolutionary heritage, offering insights into why many people feel disconnected from their natural state of being.

The book addresses how contemporary life often runs counter to the biological and psychological patterns developed over millions of years of human evolution. This disconnect between our ancient genetic programming and modern circumstances can lead to what the book describes as "misaligned lives."

On the Origin of Being explores various aspects of this evolutionary mismatch, examining how our ancestors' survival mechanisms and social structures differ dramatically from today's technological, fast-paced society. The work aims to help readers understand these fundamental differences and their impact on daily life.

The publication comes at a time when many individuals report feeling increasingly disconnected from nature, community, and their own sense of purpose. By examining human behavior through an evolutionary lens, the book provides a framework for understanding why certain aspects of modern life may feel inherently unsatisfying or stressful.

Readers interested in evolutionary psychology, human behavior, and personal development will find the book offers a unique perspective on contemporary challenges. The work combines scientific understanding of human evolution with practical insights for living more aligned with our evolutionary design.

On the Origin of Being

