The Event Wreath

DACULA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Event Wreath Unveils 8-Foot Luxury Floral Masterpieces for Premium Events Nationwide

The Event Wreath, a luxury event décor rental company, today announced the nationwide availability of its 8-foot handcrafted floral masterpieces—designed to crown weddings, corporate galas, vineyard celebrations, and private gatherings with unforgettable elegance.

The company specializes in rental-only statement backdrops that serve as both the heart of event photography and a catalyst for venue transformation. Each wreath, standing an awe-inspiring 8 feet tall, features hand-arranged florals with integrated lighting that casts a warm, romantic glow.

"These wreaths aren’t just décor—they’re showstoppers, conversation sparks, and the perfect frame for life’s most treasured moments," says Dr. Tan, founder of The Event Wreath. "Our mission is to create that breath-catching pause when guests stop, stare, and know they’re part of something extraordinary."

The Event Wreath offers two signature collections:

Le Jacqueline, described as a “Bridgerton-Inspired Wreath,” features peonies in blush, cream, and deep rose mingling with ivory hydrangeas, jeweled scrollwork, and vintage birdcage accents. Flowing white fabric and integrated warm lighting make it ideal for galas, weddings, and grand themed events.

Rustic Luxury, marketed as a “Dan Post-Inspired Wreath,” blends cream blossoms, wild berry sprigs, succulents, and grapevine spheres with oak barrels, artisan wood benches, and Dan Post Tempted boots. This collection captures the charm and sophistication of vineyard weddings, country galas, and outdoor celebrations.

The rental service includes delivery, setup, and removal. Base pricing starts at $2,499 for the wreath backdrop with lighting, with an optional accessories package for $499. Destination pricing is available upon request.

The company reports limited availability for 2025 bookings. Event planners and venues can view the complete collection and secure dates at TheEventWreath.com.

About The Event Wreath

The Event Wreath creates luxury floral showpieces for premium events nationwide. Specializing in 8-foot handcrafted wreaths, the company offers rental-only backdrops designed to transform venues for weddings, corporate galas, vineyard celebrations, and private events. With two signature collections—Le Jacqueline and Rustic Luxury—The Event Wreath delivers turnkey elegance for event planners and venues across the United States.

