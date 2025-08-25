Public Safety Global Alliance Delivers Critical Equipment and Training to First Responders in Mexico and Arizona

Public Safety Global Alliance Inc. (PSGA)

RIO RICO, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Safety Global Alliance Inc. (PSGA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has successfully completed multiple missions delivering essential medical and firefighting equipment to underserved communities in Mexico while conducting youth safety education programs across Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

The organization, founded in March 2024, recently completed missions to Mazamitla, Jalisco and Chavinda, Michoacán on June 5, 2025, delivering six pallets of medical equipment including IVs, catheters, wheelchairs, walkers, and oxygen tanks, along with 100 fire extinguishers and protective gear. The mission included training for over 70 first responders and firefighters in Mazamitla.

"As a career firefighter, I've seen firsthand that firefighters are often the first to arrive at an emergency and the last to leave. Without the proper resources, communities suffer, and dedicated professionals cannot provide the critical care they're passionate about delivering," said José Malki Higuera, CEO of PSGA.

In addition to international equipment delivery, PSGA has implemented several community programs in Arizona. The organization supported local fire departments in Santa Cruz County through a Firefighter Summer Camp from June 2-13, 2025, reaching 64 students with STEM-focused safety education. A partnership with M&M Family Orchard resulted in an additional week-long safety education camp serving 40 students from June 16-20, 2025.

The nonprofit's community outreach efforts extended to education support through the Nogales Blitz School Give-Back Program on July 19, 2025, which distributed school supplies to over 600 children across Santa Cruz County.

PSGA has received recognition for its humanitarian efforts, including the Peace Medal from Fundacion Honoris Causa at the Mexican Senate. The organization also hosted the Global Firefighter of the Year Awards 2025 and recognized the Nogales Culture Arts Committee for their humanitarian contributions.

Looking ahead, PSGA is planning training missions for firefighters in Nayarit, Mexico in October 2025 and an awards ceremony in Mexico City in December 2025. The organization is actively seeking monetary donations, equipment contributions, and volunteer support to continue its mission of providing essential equipment and training to EMS, firefighters, and police globally.

About Public Safety Global Alliance Inc.

Public Safety Global Alliance Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in Rio Rico, Arizona, on March 26, 2024. The organization's mission is to provide essential equipment and training to EMS, firefighters, and police globally, with a focus on bridging resource gaps in communities affected by natural disasters, conflict, or chronic under-resourcing. Led by CEO José Malki Higuera, a career firefighter, PSGA works to enable the international movement of fire, EMS, and police equipment to underserved locations while providing hands-on training initiatives and youth engagement programs.

For more information about Public Safety Global Alliance Inc. or to make a donation, visit https://www.publicsafetyglobalalliance.org/.

