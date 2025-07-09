Cromwell, CT Embraces Digital Permitting with OpenGov Software

CROMWELL, CT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facing frequent delays and inconsistencies caused by manual data entry and a lack of process transparency, the Town of Cromwell, CT set out to find a more efficient way to manage permitting. Officials found their answer in OpenGov, the leader in modern, cloud-based software for local government.Located along the Connecticut River and led by a forward-thinking administrative team, Cromwell was no stranger to the growing frustrations tied to outdated workflows. Staff needed a solution that would deliver real-time application tracking, improve interdepartmental coordination, and reduce human error. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its intuitive interface, robust automation features, and a proven track record of success with similarly sized municipalities.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Town leadership anticipates a major step forward in its digital transformation journey. By minimizing manual steps and creating clearer workflows, residents expect faster application approvals and improved staff efficiency. Additionally, the ability to make data-driven decisions will help Cromwell better allocate resources and plan for the future.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

