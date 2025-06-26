Pickcel Showcases AR-Powered Virtual Try-On at In-Store Asia 2025, Bridging Digital and Physical Retail

People interacting with Pickcel's gender-based content triggering signage at In-Store Asia event Visitors engaging with Pickcel-powered screens Pickcel’s squat-activated kiosk showcased in the event

Innovative experiences take center stage as Pickcel showcases its interactive retail digital signage technology at the event.

At Pickcel, we believe immersive experiences are the future of retail, and we're building ready-to-deploy digital signage solutions to make that future accessible today.” — Basudev Saha, Co-founder and CTO, Pickcel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s In-Store Asia 2025, one of the most exciting innovations was a gamification display system that let customers find great offers while engaging in fun activities. This tech combines the best of online shopping with real-world experiences.Retail is no longer just about purchasing products. Today’s customers want a fun, interactive journey. Traditional retail signage like posters or static screens no longer impress modern shoppers. Now, stores are turning to smart displays powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR).One application of AI powered signage are camera driven video analytics. When an audience stands in front of it, the screen shows content based on the person's age, gender and likeable interests in real time. This touchless engaging experience is the new attraction in major retail hubs.Augmented reality in retail is further enhanced with virtual try on technology, integrated in smart stores and most digital shopping apps.Better Experiences, Better ResultsThe use of smart digital signage isn’t a cool trick, it’s useful for both customers and stores. People who use virtual try-on spend more time looking at products. They are more likely to buy something after using the feature.With AI integrated screens, retailers gain valuable insights, too. The connected digital signage software tracks what customers like, how long they interact with a product, and how often people use the features. This data helps stores improve their product displays and promotions.Also, because the product previews are digital, stores don’t need to keep as many samples on the shelves. This is especially helpful for products like cosmetics or eyewear, where hygiene is a concern.For retailers, this solves common problems like limited inventory space, lengthy trial room queues, and uncertain buyer decisions. There’s less need for staff, less confusion, and faster decision-making. Customers can try multiple items digitally in just seconds.Reducing Friction, Elevating ExperienceShoppers using digital signage features spent more time exploring products and were more likely to proceed to checkout after digitally “trying” the item.Retailers, in turn, gain access to valuable insights. Smart retail digital signage platforms enable tracking of customer interactions, preferences, and engagement times, allowing stores to optimize their product mix, promotions, and display strategies.The features that won in In-store AsiaIn addition to motion sensors, a new smart sales boosting feature is gamification. This popular activation was showcased by Pickcel.The attendees were encouraged to perform squats or games in front of their digital signage screens. Completing any physical challenge served exclusive content, adding a fun and fitness-focused element to retail engagement.Brands and businesses can adapt this new cool feature to not only hook customers with engaging games, but also boost sales through reward programs and prizes.This blend of gamified experiences and dynamic retail signage not only attracts attention but showcases how brands can encourage dwell time, build positive brand associations, and increase conversion rates through smart, physical-digital interactions.Complementing gamification, Pickcel also showcased additional innovative features such as:- Interactive product catalogue: The digital signage pioneer enabled audiences to browse and understand their product through intelligent screens.- Gender-based content triggering: Content shifted in real-time based on who was in front of the screen, making promotions more relevant and contextual.Easy to Use and Highly SecureSuch displays run on a cloud-based content management system (CMS). This means store managers can update content and change the screens from anywhere. They can launch promotions, add new product catalogs, or edit designs, all remotely.For businesses that need more control, on premise digital signage options are available too. These setups offer strong digital signage security and better privacy controls. It’s especially helpful for brands with sensitive data or strict policies. This makes the shopping journey more personal and helpful without invading anyone’s privacy.Wider Applications Across Retail SegmentsWhile fashion and lifestyle brands are obvious beneficiaries, the technology is designed to be retail-agnostic. Beauty stores, salons, eyewear shops, electronics retailers, and even supermarkets can use these tools to drive product discovery and create standout brand experiences.What made the solution stand out at In-Store Asia was its plug-and-play nature. Designed for fast deployment, the system requires minimal hardware setup and is compatible with most commercial-grade screens.Retail’s Next Phase: Human, Smart & DigitalThese innovations show that digital signage isn’t just about showing ads. It’s now about creating experiences. With AI, motion sensors, and real-time content, displays are becoming a central part of the shopping journey.Retailers that invest in immersive and data-driven technology are better prepared for the future. They’ll offer more value to customers and stay ahead in a fast-changing market. As shoppers demand richer in-store journeys, retailers who embrace immersive, data-backed, and flexible digital tools will likely lead the next phase of retail transformation.About PickcelPickcel is a leading provider of cloud-based and on-premise digital signage software solutions, empowering businesses worldwide to transform their visual communications. With a robust platform that includes advanced content management, remote device control, and extensive integration capabilities, Pickcel helps organizations across retail, corporate, hospitality, and education industries enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and drive measurable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.