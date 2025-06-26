Pickcel’s Squat-Activated Kiosk Turns Fitness into Retail Engagement at In-Store Asia 2025

Pickcel’s squat-activated kiosk showcased in the event Team Pickcel participates at the In-Store Asia 2025 event

The technology introduces motion-triggered gamification in the retail space, smartly blending health, fun, & engagement into one package.

Our aim is to make digital signage more than just visual, something people interact with, enjoy, and remember through innovative technology.” — Rajesh Bhattacharjee, Co-founder & CEO, Pickcel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The convergence of fitness and retail took center stage at this year’s In-Store Asia 2025. Among the smart signage solutions presented, a significant highlight was the interactive retail kiosk technology demonstrated by a leading provider.Pickcel digital signage exhibited three main innovations: a squat-activated interactive kiosk, gender-based content triggering, and a lift-and-learn product catalog display.The integration of physical activity with digital signage, particularly the gamified displays was among the most discussed concepts at the event. Attendees were invited to perform exercises like squats or push-ups in front of the screen to unlock deals or rewards.The goal? To convert passive browsing into active participation. This gamified retail experience not only entertained visitors but also demonstrated a fresh approach to engagement in brick-and-mortar spaces.A New Kind of Customer EngagementRetailers have long searched for ways to increase visitors and encourage them to spend more time in their stores. Advanced intelligent displays powered by digital signage software changes window browsing into active engagement and sales.Pickcel’s approach demonstrated how motion-based kiosks can serve both as entertainment and a functional part of the customer journey. The gamified kiosk challenges were short, engaging, and rewarded customers with time-sensitive offers, coupons, or branded content.Experts at the event noted that such interactive kiosks are more than just novelties. By encouraging light physical activity tied to promotional incentives, brands can stand out while collecting valuable customer engagement data. This kind of interaction turns the signage screen into an experience rather than a display.Gamification Meets Artificial IntelligenceWhat makes this experience even more impactful is its ability to adapt. Using AI-driven content triggering, these interactive kiosks can change their challenges and rewards based on the user's perceived gender or age group. This demographic-based customization makes the experience more relevant, making participants feel like it was made just for them.Instead of just showing the same message to everyone, the content changed in real time. This is a growing trend in retail digital signage , showing smarter content that reacts to who’s watching.Smarter Targeting Through Gender-Based Content TriggeringIn addition to gamification, Pickcel demonstrated AI-driven gender recognition capabilities, allowing screens to adapt content based on the viewer’s perceived gender. While still under ethical and technical scrutiny in many markets, this feature sparked discussions about personalized in-store messaging and contextual targeting.At the event, kiosks were observed to alter messaging, visuals, and product recommendations based on demographic cues. While the technology was met with interest, several attendees emphasized the need for transparent data practices and opt-in mechanisms before such systems are deployed at scale.Try Lift-and-Learn for Product InfoAnother cool feature like gamification is Lift-and-Learn. When a customer picks up an item, like a protein drink or fitness tracker, the connected screen instantly shows detailed product specifications, benefits, usage tips, and promotional videos.This kind of interaction serves dual purposes: offering shoppers an intuitive way to learn about products at their own pace without relying on sales staff, and giving retailers insights into product interest and handling frequency.Advantage for businessesThe interest in motion-triggered and sensor-based retail signage signals a broader industry shift toward customer-centric, data-backed in-store engagement. Analysts note that with rising expectations from digitally native consumers, physical stores are now expected to offer the same level of personalization and dynamism as online platforms.Thanks to their modular design, these kiosks are suitable for a wide range of places- from gyms and sports shops to lifestyle stores, shopping malls, and even airports. The ability to update content remotely and send changes to many locations ensures that marketing teams can stay flexible and quick to respond.The advanced kiosk platforms supporting these solutions demand reliability. For operations that require strict control over their data and systems, solutions like Pickcel offer strict regulations and enhanced digital signage security for sensitive environments.Looking AheadThe popularity of these kiosks at the recent industry event reflects a larger trend: consumers now expect experience-driven retail. Especially younger generations value emotional connection and personalized interactions.As smart signage becomes more integrated with retail innovations, we can expect to see even greater use of biometrics, facial recognition, and immersive in-store experiences. Future-ready retailers may soon deploy similar kiosks for overall assessments, style advice, or virtual try-ons.This smart display at In-Store Asia suggests that the future of retail isn’t just digital; it can be dynamic and physical with AI-driven intelligent features.About PickcelPickcel is a leading provider of cloud-based and on-premise digital signage software solutions, empowering businesses worldwide to transform their visual communications. Pickcel is committed to delivering innovative, secure, and scalable digital signage solutions that meet the evolving demands across retail, corporate, healthcare, and hospitality, ensuring vibrant and impactful displays for every need. Learn more at Pickcel.

