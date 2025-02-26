Inspiredu receives grant from Truist Charitable Fund to support learners with technology and education tools in Georgia

CEO Richard Hicks and learner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiredu announced it received a grant as a part of the Truist Community Catalyst Initiative, a multiyear strategic partnership to address one of the state’s most pressing needs. This community development grant, provided by Truist Charitable Fund—a donor-advised fund administered by The Winston-Salem Foundation, will help Inspiredu continue serving learners with technology and education tools in Georgia.“At Inspiredu, we are committed to closing the digital divide and ensuring underserved communities across Georgia have access to essential technology and digital skills training. Truist's ongoing support strengthens our ability to reach more families, expanding our Family Learning and Adult Digital Literacy Programs to empower learners of all ages,” said Richard Hicks, CEO, Inspiredu.Founded in 2020, Inspiredu’s mission is to bridge the gaps in digital literacy and access by providing Georgia’s most marginalized and vulnerable citizens with the resources and support they need to be competitive in pursuit of education and workforce preparedness. Inspiredu helps underserved learners of all ages in Georgia develop the skills needed for education and career success.“Access to technology and education are crucial to helping people find career pathways,” said Truist Georgia Regional President Katie Saez. “Our purpose at Truist is to inspire and build better lives and communities and we’re proud to support a variety of community development organizations, including Inspiredu.”This grant is one of the 17 grants across 13 states that will create significant impact across Truist’s primary markets, including placing over 1,000 individuals into livable wage jobs, developing or preserving 700 affordable housing units, deploying $65 million in loan capital through 500 small business and home loans, providing 3,100 low-to moderate-income individuals with new access to essential community services. Learn more about how Truist is inspiring and building better lives in the Georgia communities and beyond at truist.com/purpose/community.Inspiredu is a Georgia-based non-profit working to bridge the gaps in device ownership, digital literacy, and digital access by providing Georgia’s most marginalized and vulnerable citizens with the devices and training they need to become a part of the global internet community. In Inspiredu’s digital skilling workshops, participants learn fundamental technical skills such as turning the computer on and accessing the internet, practicing internet safety, using basic software such as Microsoft Office, understanding how to use technology to increase financial wellness or acquire certifications to bolster work readiness, and understanding how to use online resources to support student learning. The communities that Inspiredu serves, both rural and urban, are families of meager or lower incomes who lack the devices and training necessary to take advantage of recent broadband initiatives in Georgia. To learn more, please visit https://www.iuatl.org About the Truist Charitable FundThe Truist Charitable Fund (“TCF”) is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives. TCF was established as a donor- advised fund and is administered by The Winston-Salem Foundation. TCF invests in local community organizations, focusing on grants that support initiatives and programs in the areas of educational equity, leadership development, career pathways, small business and community services. To learn more about Truist’s purpose, visit Truist.com/who-we-are/about-truist.

