Sleep Sassy Launches Bamboo Sleepwear Collection with Matching Satin-Lined Bonnets for Menopausal Women

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Sassy, a veteran-owned sleepwear company, announces the availability of its bamboo pajama collection featuring coordinated sets with matching satin-lined bonnets, specifically designed to address the sleep challenges faced by women experiencing menopause and perimenopause.

The collection includes bamboo pajama sets in both short and long sleeve options, as well as rompers, each paired with color-coordinated satin-lined bonnets. Generously sized, and range from size Small to 3X. The bamboo fabric provides temperature regulation properties that may help women manage hot flashes and night sweats commonly associated with menopause.

Founded in 2018 by U.S. Army veteran Donna and her sister Deborah, both women over 55, Sleep Sassy was created to address the lack of attractive, coordinated sleepwear options in the market. The sisters identified a gap in the industry after experiencing their own sleepwear challenges, including mismatched and worn-out bonnets.

The company's bamboo sleepwear collection represents part of a broader product line that includes silk and satin sleepwear, slippers, and bedding essentials. All products feature the company's signature approach of creating coordinated sets that combine style with functionality.

The satin-lined bonnets included with each pajama set serve a dual purpose: maintaining the coordinated aesthetic while protecting hair health overnight. The satin lining helps reduce friction and moisture loss, which can contribute to hair breakage and frizz.

Sleep Sassy's mission centers on providing customers with colorful, comfortable, lightweight, and coordinated sleepwear that maintains an attractive appearance. The company recognizes the connection between quality sleepwear and mental health, particularly for women dealing with sleep-related issues.

The coordinated loungewear sets are now available for purchase through the company's website.

Sleep Sassy is a veteran-owned sleepwear company founded in 2018 by sisters Donna, a U.S. Army veteran, and Deborah. The company specializes in stylish, coordinated sleepwear and loungewear sets designed to feel as good as they look, with a focus on serving women experiencing menopause and those seeking comfortable, attractive sleepwear solutions. Sleep Sassy's product line includes bamboo pajama sets with matching satin-lined bonnets, silk and satin sleepwear, and hair-protective accessories.



