As Teen Mental Health Crisis Escalates, 'Pastor's Kid' Offers Story Roadmap for Healing

BMG-Global Sets July 1, 2025, VOD Release for Timely Drama Tackling Youth Trauma Recovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG-Global announces the home entertainment release of "Pastor's Kid," a raw and unflinching exploration of faith, trauma, and healing, arriving July 1, 2025, as national dialogue around teen mental health and religious trauma continues to gain significant momentum."Pastor's Kid" follows college student Riley, who desperately tries to escape her painful past of abuse and religious hypocrisy. When an unexpected circumstance forces her to confront her estranged mother, the very source of her anguish, Riley must choose between continuing to run from her demons or facing them head-on. Her courageous journey reveals the transformative power of forgiveness as she works to break free from the chains of her past, offering viewers a vital roadmap to healing in an era where teen mental health challenges have reached crisis proportions.The film features a compelling cast led by rising star Courtney Bandeko (Legacies), who delivers a nuanced and emotionally resonant performance as Riley. Veteran actor James C Burns (Call of Duty: Black Ops 4) brings gravitas to the role of James, while critically acclaimed Krista Morin (The Handmaid's Tale) delivers a complex portrayal of Riley’s Pastor Mother, Karen. Young talent Caleb Thomas rounds out the ensemble with his sensitive interpretation of Anthony."Pastor's Kid" was written and directed by Benjamin Ironside Koppin , co-written by Kristin Koppin, and produced by Hal Batterman, Natalie Pohorski, and Kristin Koppin."We're incredibly proud to bring Pastor's Kid to audiences seeking authentic stories that don't shy away from difficult questions about faith and mental health," said Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global. "This film represents exactly the kind of thoughtful, spiritually resonant content our company is committed to distributing—stories that explore the complexities of belief while offering genuine paths toward healing for young people navigating trauma."BMG-Global continues its mission as a leading distributor of meaningful faith-based entertainment. It carefully selects projects that examine profound questions of belief and purpose in today's complex world. It connects these impactful stories with global audiences seeking spiritual content that is both deep and authentic.For more information about Pastor's Kid, please visit: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8510380/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

"Pastor's Kid" Trailer

