Lightspeed Systems Announces New Image Blurring Feature: An Additional Layer of Web Filtering Protection

See Lightspeed Filter's image blurring technology in action

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems announces the addition of image blurring to its market-leading web filtering platform, bringing AI-powered visual protection to the classroom without compromising access to educational content. Lightspeed Filter ’s blurring technology adds a layer of protection to an already robust filtering platform by automatically detecting and obscuring explicit images on websites that need to be accessible to students and staff, but don't restrict visual content effectively. This innovation enables districts to preserve educational access while strengthening student protection—offering a smarter, more flexible approach to content moderation in the classroom.Where some filtering tools primarily rely on AI to make real-time guesses, Lightspeed’s blurring is backed by 25 years of AI-enabled categorization data and a filtering engine built for education. That means decisions aren’t just based on what’s on the screen—but also on where it came from, who’s viewing it, and how the district wants to handle it. Instead of broad rules or uncertain outcomes, IT teams get reliable, site-aware protection that fits their policies.“Image blurring gives districts more than just protection—it gives them more control,” said Rob Chambers, EVP of Product at Lightspeed Systems.“Instead of making all-or-nothing blocking decisions for websites that could otherwise provide value, IT teams can now manage image content while keeping a site accessible, reducing exposure without disrupting instruction.”“We’re investing in smarter, AI-powered tools that adapt to how students learn and behave online—so schools can stay ahead of evolving safety challenges without sacrificing access or flexibility,” said Brian Thomas, CEO of Lightspeed Systems.Key benefits of Lightspeed Filter’s new image blurring feature include:• Built on a foundation of trust: More than 25 years of category-based filtering data provides a reliable primary filtering layer, now enhanced by image blurring.• Improved access: Helps districts avoid blanket blocks on resources that serve diverse student needs.• Layered protection: Adds visual safeguards for explicit or nude images on websites that are set to be allowed, working alongside existing filtering policies.• Flexible controls: Apply blurring dynamically within your Filter policies, controlling by category and setting thresholds, ensuring an optimal experience.Image blurring is the latest in a series of updates to Lightspeed Filter aimed at helping schools take a proactive, student-centered approach to online safety—while giving IT teams the tools to manage content with less overhead and greater confidence.To learn more about Lightspeed Filter and upcoming enhancements, contact Lightspeed Systems at sales@lightspeedsystems.com.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years serving education, Lightspeed Systems provides the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for K–12 environments, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed Systems partners with schools around the world to create secure, connected learning environments. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com

