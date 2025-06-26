Two Rescues in Franconia Notch

CONTACT:

Lt. James Kneeland

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

6/25/2025

Franconia, NH – Within minutes NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were made aware of two injured hikers in Franconia Notch at around 1:00 p.m. on June 25, 2025. One on the Cascade Brook Trail in Lincoln and the other on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded.

A 65-year-old had slipped and slid over a steep ledge as he descended the Falling Waters Trail. The hiker suffered multiple lacerations and other injuries to his upper body. This 200-foot section of trail accounts for more injuries than any other section of trail in the State of New Hampshire. Rescuers are very familiar and all that needs to be said is respond to the usual spot. A passing hiker was able to help stabilize the injuries and stay with the subject until help arrived at 3:15 p.m.

It was quickly determined by the first rescuer who arrived on scene that the hiker would be able to walk out with assistance. This allowed for the majority of rescuers to divert to the injured hiker on the Cascade Brook Trail. The Falling Waters hiker was identified as Lawrence Leszcynski of Trenton, New Jersey. By 4:30 p.m., the hiker had arrived back at Lafayette Campground and was going to be relayed by personal vehicle to a local hospital for evaluation.

Hikers are reminded that hot humid weather persists across the state which can lead to injuries due to fatigue and exhaustion. Remember to hydrate properly. For safe hiking tips visit hikeSafe.com. Without the response of 23 volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team these two rescues would not have been as efficient.