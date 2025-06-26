OttoMoto® Adds Affinity Bank Dealer Select to Its Growing Network of Trusted Lending Partners

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OttoMoto, the leading embedded lending platform transforming how independent dealers and lenders collaborate, today announced the addition of Affinity Bank Dealer Select to its expanding network of verified lending partners.A division of Georgia-based Affinity Bank, the Dealer Select program delivers Prime and Super-Prime indirect auto financing solutions designed to help independent dealers compete—and win. Built on a foundation of flexibility, service, and dealer-first values, the partnership is a natural fit for OttoMoto’s mission to simplify and de-risk every deal.“Affinity Bank Dealer Select brings the speed, trust, and personal attention that independent dealers need in today’s market,” said Paul Nicholas, Co-Founder & CEO of OttoMoto. “They’re responsive, relationship-driven, and they know how to earn and keep dealer business.”Through OttoMoto, dealers can now submit directly to Affinity Bank Dealer Select, accessing digital deal submission, real-time communication, and streamlined funding workflows. With Prime and Super-Prime credit programs designed to support independent dealers, the addition of Affinity Bank ensures OttoMoto dealers have more ways to say yes with the confidence and control they need.Affinity Bank is widely recognized for its personalized approach to indirect lending and its’ competitive terms. Known for putting the "FUN" in funding, the team pairs strong credit programs with an equally strong commitment to people, earning them a loyal dealer base across the Southeast and beyond.“We’re excited to join forces with OttoMoto to bring our Prime and Super-Prime programs to a wider network of independent dealers,” said Brian Burgoyne, VP at Affinity Bank. “Our lending approach is built around flexibility, fast decisions, and putting the customer first—and with OttoMoto’s technology, we can extend that commitment through a digital experience that helps dealers fund more deals with less friction.”The integration further strengthens OttoMoto’s commitment to leveling the playing field for independent dealers, giving them access to top-tier lenders, transparent workflows, and verified funding sources previously out of reach.About OttoMotoOttoMoto is the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined expertise, OttoMoto delivers secure, compliant, and efficient digital-first solutions that streamline lending, prevent fraud, and ensure seamless transactions. By aligning dealers with lender requirements through real-time asset verification and compliant workflows, OttoMoto de-risks every deal—empowering dealers to focus on sales and borrowers to enjoy a frictionless financing experience. For more information, visit www.ottomoto.net About Affinity Bank Dealer SelectAffinity Bank Dealer Select provides Prime and Super-Prime indirect auto lending solutions to independent dealers through diverse program options, exceptional dealer compensation, and a personal touch. A division of Affinity Bank, the Dealer Select team is known for combining service, speed, and a sense of fun to make every deal a win. For more information, visit www.myaffinitybank.com/dealer-select

