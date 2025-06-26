Frequency Holdings YCRM Reintroduces Vision, Leadership, and Growth Strategy to Capital Markets

Frequency Holdings Inc YCRM - Formerly Yuenglings Ice Cream Corp Rick Jordan CEO with Kevin Harrington Rick Jordan / CEO of Frequency Holdings and ReachOut

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frequency Holdings, Inc. (OTC: YCRM formerly Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp), the parent company of cybersecurity-first MSP ReachOut and decentralized identity platform Trustless, is reintroducing its structure, mission, and leadership to the capital markets following a widely viewed keynote at the Buffalo Fireside Chats Virtual Conference (BFCVC). Delivered by CEO Rick Jordan and introduced by board member and Shark Tank original Kevin Harrington, the keynote outlined Frequency’s evolution from dormant legacy shell to a capital-first, multi-brand tech platform.“This isn’t a marketing moment,” Jordan said during the presentation. “This is a call to alignment. Not with hype. Not with a pump. But with real strategy. Real execution. And a real roadmap.”The keynote presentation, later featured in an investor article titled “Investing in the Person” (read here) , reintroduced the company to retail and institutional markets with a focus on real-world traction and raw conviction.Frequency Holdings began as Yuengling’s Ice Cream Corp. (YCRM), Jordan stated, a low-float legacy shell. Jordan took it over amid widespread skepticism, inheriting old structures and financial noise. The company eliminated over $8 million in liabilities, filed all backlogged financials, restored compliance, and became profitable — without institutional funding.“I did all this while keeping the lights on,” said Jordan. “Not just metaphorically. Literally. Payroll. Vendors. SEC. Auditors. Customers. All while laying the groundwork for what’s next.”ReachOut, the company’s core subsidiary, is a cybersecurity-first, AI-powered MSP platform that targets underserved IT providers in the $500K to $2M range. The company’s strategy focuses on acquiring and scaling these businesses 2–5x in 12 to 24 months using automation, localized support, and centralized AI infrastructure.Trustless, its emerging platform, provides a sovereign digital identity layer built on digital ledger technology with quantum-level encryption. The product is designed for MSPs and scalable to enterprise and government infrastructure in zero-trust environments.The company has filed for a name and ticker change to Frequency Holdings, Inc. (proposed: FRQN) and is considering relocating its headquarters to Miami to align with capital markets and tech ecosystem momentum. Frequency has also launched its AI-powered lead generation engine, expanding nationally to support ReachOut’s acquisition model.“This isn’t a wish list. It’s a map. And we’re following it with precision,” Jordan said.Jordan's podcast All-In with Rick Jordan will also be rebranded as Frequency, aligning its media presence with the corporate mission. Across platforms, the podcast reaches more than 2 million monthly impressions, through all of Jordan's personal brand and social media platforms, which he uses to align with investors through presence and transparency.“I didn’t build this to make a great buck and move on,” Jordan added. “I built this to compound. If you’re an investor looking for a short-term pop, look elsewhere. But if you’re looking for a real company, led by a real person, executing a real strategy… Welcome.”For media, TV appearance and Investor Relations Contact:Email: pr@frequencyhold.comPhone: 312-288-8008About Frequency Holdings, Inc. (OTC: YCRM)Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, and financial expectations. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties--many of which are beyond the Company's control--that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include the Company's need for capital, changes in regulatory environments, market competition, demand for services, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

