Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market projected to reach US$10.381 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 4.67%

The linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% from US$8.264 billion in 2025 to US$10.381 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$10.381 billion by 2030.The global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. LAB is a key ingredient in the production of detergents, and with the increasing demand for cleaning products, the market for LAB is projected to expand even further. This growth is driven by various factors, including the rise in population, urbanization, and increasing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness.This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for detergents in both developed and developing countries. The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of LAB, accounting for over 40% of the global demand. This can be attributed to the growing population and increasing disposable income in countries like China and India.The demand for LAB is also expected to increase due to the growing awareness about environmental sustainability. LAB is a biodegradable and eco-friendly alternative to other surfactants, making it a preferred choice for many manufacturers. This has led to an increase in the use of LAB in various industries, including personal care , industrial cleaning, and agriculture . Additionally, the development of new and improved LAB production technologies has also contributed to the growth of the market.In conclusion, the global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and environmental sustainability. With the increasing demand for detergents and the development of new technologies, the market is poised for further expansion. As a key ingredient in the production of detergents, LAB plays a crucial role in promoting cleanliness and hygiene, making it an essential component of our daily lives.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/linear-alkyl-benzene-lab-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market that have been covered are Cepsa, Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM), ENASPOL AS, Farabi Petrochemicals Co., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Indorama Ventures Public Limited, ISU Chemical, Jintung Petrochemical Corp. The market analytics report segments the linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market as follows:• By Applicationo Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)o Other applications such as solvents and paints• By Distribution Channelo Directo Indirect• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia Pacific Ltd• NIRMA LIMITED• PT Unggul Indah Cahaya Tbk• Qatar Chemical & Petrochemical Marketing & Distribution Company (Muntajat) Q.P.J.S.C• Reliance Industries Limited• Sasol• SBK HOLDING• Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited• Thaioil Group (LABIX Company Limited)• Ballestra• Yeser Chemicals• Nanjing Chemical Material Corp.• MAIRE S.p.A.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Melamine Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-melamine-market • Global Dicyclopentadiene Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-dicyclopentadiene-market • Nitrobenzene Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/nitrobenzene-market • Ethylbenzene Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ethylbenzene-market • Chlorobenzene Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/chlorobenzene-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

