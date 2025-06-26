ThreeBestRated® Names Greg Monforton as Windsor’s Top Personal Injury Lawyer for 2025
I’m both grateful and thrilled to receive the award from ThreeBestRated® once again. This serves as a true testament to the collective work of our team, our hard work and expertise. ”WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated® is a multinational listing platform that is dedicated to identifying and honoring the standout personality who consistently delivers excellence across various fields. As per their 2025 update, the firm is proud to announce Greg Monforton as the winner of the 2025 top personal injury award in Windsor.
Greg Monforton is a respected figure in Windsor's personal injury landscape and the founder of Greg Monforton & Partners. He has been appointed as a Bencher of the Law Society of Ontario since 2023. He holds the prestigious designation as Law Society of Ontario Certified Specialist in Civil Litigation—a designation that only 2% of lawyers in Ontario have. He is known for his compassionate and rigorous representation of his clients who suffer serious, life-altering injuries due to the negligence of others. His relentless pursuit of excellence has earned him this coveted award since 2019—the seventh year now.
Commenting on receiving the award, Greg shared, “I’m both grateful and thrilled to receive the award from ThreeBestRated® once again. This serves as a true testament to the collective work of our team, our hard work and expertise. So it means so much to us.”
Details of Greg Monforton & Partners
Since its inception in 1981, Greg Monforton & Partners has been dedicated to making their legal services both accessible and affordable to people who are facing difficult times. With multiple offices located throughout Windsor and Essex County, they have handled and successfully represented thousands of clients throughout Ontario, including Windsor, Leamington, Chatham, Toronto, Niagara, Tecumseh and more.
Their portfolio includes some of the significant and impactful cases brought in North America that serve as precedents for fellow lawyers. Noteworthy victims they’ve stood for include:
>> Victims of the Nation air DC-8 aircraft crash in Jidda, Saudi Arabia,
>> Victims of faulty silicone breast implants
>> Victims of the Vioxx arthritis drug
>> Victims of lung cancer caused by secondhand smoke in Ontario
Greg Monfroton & Partners has dedicated their practice to representing only injured victims and not manufacturers and insurance companies. “We only help people,” said Greg.
The team takes time to understand the intricacies of every case they handle and arrives at a formidable strategy to maximize the chances of winning. As each case is handled by one or more experienced lawyers, it ensures a higher level of attention to detail and a more personalized approach to legal representation. They help their clients through each step of the legal battle and fiercely fight to maximize the injury compensation.
Through their strong legal acumen and ground-breaking courtroom strategies, they have built a strong reputation as a top-performing injury law firm in Canada. In order to protect the rights of people, Greg Monforton & Partners has expanded their services throughout Canada and the United States through affiliation with other law firms, along with their branches.
To learn more about Greg Monforton & Partners or to get a free case evaluation, contact the experts at gregmonforton.com.
Greg Monforton
Greg Monforton & Partners
+1 519-258-6490
brobitaille@gregmonforton.com
Greg Monforton Named Windsor’s Top Injury Lawyer | 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award Winner!
Legal Disclaimer:
