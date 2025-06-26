Global Marine Outboard Engines Market Set For 4.3% Growth, Reaching $5.49 Billion By 2029

Marine Outboard Engines Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Has Been Happening In The Marine Outboard Engines Market Recently?

The marine outboard engines market size has seen steady growth in recent years. It is anticipated to grow from $4.49 billion in 2024 to $4.64 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.3%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to recreational boating trends, consumer preferences for lightweight engines, boating industry expansion, environmental regulations, and economic growth.

What Does The Future Look Like For The Marine Outboard Engines Market?

The marine outboard engines market size is expected to see consistent growth in the next few years. The market size is expected to increase to $5.49 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electrification trends, advanced materials and manufacturing, global tourism growth, rising middle-class population, stringent emission standards. Major trends in the forecast period include smart technology integration, government incentives for green technologies, technological advancements, electrification of outboard engines, efficiency and fuel economy.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Marine Outboard Engines Market?

One of the key growth drivers of the marine outboard engines market is the increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities. A surge in water-based leisure pursuits, such as boating and fishing, is expected to fuel the demand for marine outboard engines used to power watercrafts. These marine engines provide essential mobility and propulsion necessary for maneuvering bodies of water, thus enhancing water-based recreational experiences.

Who Are The Key Players In The Marine Outboard Engines Market?

Major market players of marine outboard engines market include Honda Motor Co Ltd., Selva SpA, AB Volvo, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd., Brunswick Corporation, YANMAR Marine International B.V., Hidea Power Machinery Co Ltd., Parsun Power Machine Co Ltd., Mercury Marine, PropEle Electric Boat Motors Inc., Torqeedo GmbH, Taizhou Gongda Motors Parts Co Ltd., LEHR Holdings LLC, Cimco Marine AB, Oxe Marine AB, Cox Powertrain Ltd., Krautler Elektromaschinen GmbH, Tohatsu Corporation, Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co Ltd., Yongkang Longxiao Industry And Trade Co Ltd., Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Co Ltd. The key players are focusing on advanced solutions such as high-performance premium outboard marine engines to meet the rising demand for improved efficiency and power. These premium engines are known for their superior speed, efficiency, and advanced features.

How Is The Marine Outboard Engines Market Segmented?

The marine outboard engines market report divides the market into various segments:

1 By Engine Type: Two Stroke Carbureted, Two Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection, Two Stroke Direct Injection System, Four Stroke Carbureted, Four Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection

2 By Boat Type: Fishing Vessel, Recreational Vessel, Special Purpose Boats

3 By Power: Less Than 30 HP, 30 HP To 100 HP, Above 100 HP

4 By Ignition Type: Electric, Manual

5 By Application: Military, Civilian.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Marine Outboard Engines Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the marine outboard engines market. This report also studies other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

