Metal Recycling Equipment Market Report 2025: Strategic Insights for Growth, Expansion & Competitive Advantage

Metal Recycling Equipment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Metal Recycling Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Are The Growth Projections For The Metal Recycling Equipment Market?

According to the latest report, the metal recycling equipment market is showing strong growth. The market's size was valued at $7.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $7.76 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. The historic period witnessed significant growth due to the increased global demand for recycled metals, growth in environmental concerns and sustainability initiatives, escalation in primary metal production costs, and the need for resource conservation and energy savings. This growth was further fueled by the expansion of industrial manufacturing and construction activities.

What Factors Are Expected To Drive The Metal Recycling Equipment Market In The Future?

The metal recycling equipment market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory in the coming years, expected to reach $10.42 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. The adoption of advanced sorting and separation technologies in recycling, the integration of artificial intelligence for efficient metal recovery, expansion of urban mining, and e-waste recycling efforts are projected to catalyze the growth in the forecast period. Reinforcing these dynamics are a continued emphasis on scrap metal collection and recovery infrastructure, focus on circular economy, and closed-loop recycling systems. Noteworthy trends include advancements in sensor-based sorting technologies, mobile metal shredders and fragmentizers, non-ferrous metal recovery from electronic waste, hydraulic shears and balers for metal compaction, and innovations in metal melting and refining furnaces.

How Does The Growing Demand For Construction Impact The Metal Recycling Equipment Market?

The burgeoning demand for construction activities is poised to further boost the market's growth. Construction activities, typically involving the building of a large structure, widely utilize metal recycling equipment to repurpose salvaged metal materials, thereby reducing waste and promoting sustainable building practices. Particularly in the Canadian construction industry, which, according to Rethinking The Future, an India-based platform for architecture & design, is projected to grow at an 8.5% compound annual growth rate CAGR by 2024. This growth is expected to increase the value of Canada’s construction industry to $354.9 billion USD, amplifying the demand for metal recycling equipment.

Who Are The Main Players In The Metal Recycling Equipment Market?

The industry leaders in the metal recycling equipment market include Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Metso Corporation, Nucor Corporation, CP Manufacturing Inc., JMC Recycling Systems Ltd., Green Machine Sales LLC, Zato srl, Commercial Metals Company, Aurubis AG, SMIS Metal Management Limited, European Metal Recycling Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., American Baler Company, Marathon Equipment, General Kinematics India Pvt Ltd., Danieli Centro Recycling S.r.l., Steinert GmbH, Eriez Manufacturing Co., BHS-Sonthofen GmbH, Wendt Corporation, MTB Recycling, Eldan Recycling A/S, Andritz AG, Bano Recycling srl, Coparm Srl, Forrec Srl, Guidetti Recycling Systems, Hammel Recyclingtechnik GmbH, Komptech GmbH, Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH, Redwave a division of BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH, SGM Magnetics Corporation, Stokkermill S.r.l., TITECH GmbH, Vecoplan AG, ZB Group.

What Are The Emerging Trends And Technological Advancements In The Metal Recycling Equipment Market?

Prominent companies in the metal recycling equipment industry are launching new platforms like the AMCS platform to address the market demands. Such platforms offer comprehensive Cloud-based solutions for metal recycling operations, attesting to the marriage of technology and sustainability in the sector.

How Is The Metal Recycling Equipment Market Segmented?

The metal recycling equipment market report segments the market into various categories and subcategories:

By Machine Type: Shredders, Briquetting Machines, Shears, Granulating Machines

By Material Type: Metal, Ferrous, Non-Ferrous, Alloys And Composites

By Application: Automotive, Building And Construction, shipbuilding, Equipment Manufacturing, Packaging, Consumer Appliances

Subsegments include Shredders Industrial Shredders, Mobile Shredders, Heavy-Duty Shredders, Briquetting Machines Hydraulic Briquetting Machines, Mechanical Briquetting Machines, Screw Press Briquetting Machines, and Shears Hydraulic Shears, Electric Shears, Portable Shears.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Metal Recycling Equipment Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the lion's share in the metal recycling equipment market and is expected to record the fastest growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market across various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

