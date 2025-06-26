Missile Seekers Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Missile Seekers Market Progressed Recently And What Is Projected Growth?

The missile seekers market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.23 billion in 2024 to $5.62 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization programs, regional security concerns, export opportunities, rise in asymmetric warfare, counter-air and anti-ship operations, counter-ballistic missile systems.

What Are The Major Growth Drivers Of The Missile Seekers Market?

The missile seekers market growth is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the emergence of hypersonic missiles, increased focus on electronic warfare, deployment on unmanned platforms, focus on anti-ship missile seekers, global proliferation of missile defense systems. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in sensor technologies, increased integration of artificial intelligence ai, miniaturization and weight reduction, multi-spectral imaging capabilities, development of hypersonic missile seeker, integration with network-centric warfare systems.

What Role Do International Conflicts Play In Market Growth?

The increasing international conflicts are expected to propel the growth of the missile seekers market in the coming years. International conflicts refer to disputes, disagreements, or hostilities that arise between two or more sovereign states or international countries and can manifest in various forms, including diplomatic tensions, economic disputes, trade conflicts, or, in more severe cases, military confrontations. Missile seekers play a crucial role in international conflicts by serving as key components in guided missile systems and are designed to locate, track, and guide missiles to their intended targets with precision.

Who Are The Key Players In The Missile Seekers Market?

Major companies operating in the missile seekers market are BAE Systems PLC, Leonardo SpA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Boeing Company, Safran SA, Thales Group, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Limited, Adani Defence And Aerospace, Defence Research & Development Organisation, Koda Technologies Inc., Vem Technologies Private Limited, Analog Devices Inc., Bharat Electronics Limited, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Marotta Controls Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Roxel Group, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, MBDA Italia SpA, Roketsan A.S., Taurus Systems GmbH, QinetiQ Group PLC, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Orbital ATK Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Textron Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., LIG Nex1 Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Missile Seekers Market?

Major companies operating in the missile seeker market are adopting a strategic partnership approach aiming to develop an interoperable aircraft survivability suite. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Missile Seekers Market Segmented?

The missile seekers market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Missile Type: Cruise Missile, Ballistic Missile, Interceptor Missile, Conventional

2 By Technology: Active Radar, Semi-Active Radar, Passive Radar, Infrared, laser, multimode

3 By Launch Mode: Surface-To-Surface, Surface-To-Air, Air-To-Surface, Air-To-Air

Subsegments include:

1 By Cruise Missile: Subsonic Cruise Missiles, Supersonic Cruise Missiles, Hypersonic Cruise Missiles

2 By Ballistic Missile: Short-Range Ballistic Missiles SRBM, Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles MRBM, Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles ICBM

3 By Interceptor Missile: Ground-Based Interceptors, Sea-Based Interceptors, Airborne Interceptors

4 By Conventional: Surface-To-Surface Missiles, Air-To-Surface Missiles, Surface-To-Air Missiles

Where Is The Largest Market For Missile Seekers Market?

Regional Insights: North America was the largest region in the missile seekers market in 2024. The regions covered in the missile seekers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

