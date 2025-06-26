Key Trend Shaping The Artificial Intelligence In Military Market In 2025: Focus On Launching Innovative AI Projects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025

The global artificial intelligence in military market saw rapid expansion recently, growing from $9.67 billion in 2024 to $11.25 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.4%. This steep increase is attributed to several factors, including increased budget allocations, elevated cybersecurity concerns, the surge in available data, a rise in threats, and economic growth.

How Will This Artificial Intelligence In Military Market Trend Continue In The Upcoming Years?

Projections are promising. The artificial intelligence in military market is expected to see further swift growth in the future. Forecasts predict that it will rise to $19.74 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.1%. This acceleration can be linked to geopolitical tensions, increased research and development efforts, widescale growth in the military and defense sector, enhanced government support, and a rise in industrial automation.

What's Fueling This Artificial Intelligence In Military Market 'S Expansion?

Investment in advanced military equipment is a key driver fueling the growth of artificial intelligence in military market. The advanced military equipment comprises highly sophisticated and technologically advanced tools, weaponry, and systems intended for armed forces. These advanced equipment are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML, enhancing various facets of military operations, making them more effective, efficient, and adaptable.

Who Are The Key Players In This Artificial Intelligence In Military Market?

Numerous prominent companies are operating in this artificial intelligence in military market, including Charles River Analytics Inc., BAE Systems PLC., Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., SAS Institute, Meta Platforms Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Baidu Inc., SoarTech, Google LLC, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, General Electric Aviation, Safran S.A., Israel Aerospace Industries, Triumph Group Inc., Boeing Co., Airbus SE, Leonardo S.p.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Collins Aerospace, and Kongsberg Gruppen.

What Are The Prominent Trends Enabling Artificial Intelligence In Military Market Growth?

Major industry trends include the emergence of partnerships within the industry, increased focus on human-machine teaming, the use of dual technologies, the advent of cognitive electronic warfare, and swarm technology. These trends, in conjunction with heightened investment in advanced military equipment, continue to propel the market forward.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence In Military Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence in military market is segmented:

1 By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

2 By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Intelligent Virtual Agent IVA or Virtual Agents, Other Technologies

3 By Platform: Land, Naval, Airborne

4 By Installation: New Procurement, Upgradation

5 By Application: Information Processing, Simulation and Training, Warfare Platform, Threat Monitoring and Situational Awareness, Cyber Security, Other Applications

Moreover, there are subsegments:

1 By Hardware: AI-Powered Sensors, Robotics and Drones, Computing Hardware GPUs, TPUs, Network Infrastructure

2 By Software: AI Algorithms and Models, Machine Learning Software, Data Analytics Software, Cybersecurity Software

3 By Service: AI Integration Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training and Development Services

What Is The Regional Distribution Of The Artificial Intelligence In Military Market?

North America held a dominant position in the artificial intelligence in military market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the projected period. The report provides insights into various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

