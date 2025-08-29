Closed Loop Prepaid Cards Market Projected to Reach $3.61 Billion with 10.3% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Closed Loop Prepaid Cards Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Closed Loop Prepaid Cards Market Through 2025?

The closed-loop prepaid cards market size has experienced swift expansion in the recent past. From 2024 to 2025, the market is projected to grow from $2.20 billion to $2.44 billion, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The impressive growth during the historic period is owed to factors like the growing preference for cashless transactions, increased utilization of retail loyalty programs, heightened demand for secure payment solutions, larger corporate incentive programs, and enhanced efforts towards financial inclusivity.

Rapid expansion is anticipated in the closed-loop prepaid card market in the coming years, with its size expected to reach $3.61 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The predicted growth during this period can be credited to a surge in demand for digital payment solutions, a trend toward cashless transactions, increased adoption of mobile wallet compatibility, popularity of loyalty and rewards programs, and an intensified focus on customer loyalty programs. The forecast period will also see key trends such as improvements in mobile wallet connectivity, creativity in card-linked loyalty schemes, incorporation with digital payment platforms, advancements in real-time transaction tracking, and innovative biometric authentication features.

Download a free sample of the closed loop prepaid cards market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26818&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Closed Loop Prepaid Cards Market?

The growth of the closed-loop prepaid card market is expected to be boosted by the expanding use of digital payments. Digital payments denote electronic transactions where value is exchanged between buyers and sellers via digital mediums such as mobile apps, online platforms, or point-of-sale systems in lieu of cash transactions. This shift towards digital payments is a result of consumers' growing penchant for quick and hassle-free transaction methods, allowing for seamless purchases without the requirement for cash or physical cards. Closed-loop prepaid cards enhance digital payments by offering a safe, rechargeable option that integrates smoothly with mobile wallets and digital platforms, thereby simplifying routine transactions. For example, as per the European Central Bank data in January 2024, the German central bank of the European Union countries, there was a 24.3% rise in the number of contactless card payments in the first half of 2023, from 20.9 billion in the first half of 2022, while the corresponding total value surged by 25.9% to €0.5 trillion ($545.27 billion). Thus, the rapidly increasing preferences for digital payments are fuelling the expansion of the closed-loop prepaid cards market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Closed Loop Prepaid Cards Market?

Major players in the Closed Loop Prepaid Cards Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Walmart Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Starbucks Corporation

• Fiserv Inc.

• Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

• InComm Payments Inc.

• Marqeta Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Closed Loop Prepaid Cards Market?

Leading companies in the closed-loop prepaid cards market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions such as API-based transaction technology to enhance interaction with merchant systems and provide uninterrupted user experiences. API-based transaction technology allows for seamless communication between software platforms, facilitating immediate payment processing and increasing speed, adaptability, and scale in digital financial operations. For example, SwiftPay Guru, a tech firm based in India, revealed a custom closed-loop payment system tailored to retail businesses in April 2025. This inventive solution allows retailers to establish their own exclusive digital wallets and prepaid cards, usable only within their own store networks. This unique payment solution helps retailers to enrich customer experiences, acquire more profound comprehension of buying trends, and increase revenue by offering faster transactions, nullifying third-party charges, and incorporating loyalty perks within a wholly managed in-house payment environment.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Closed Loop Prepaid Cards Market

The closed loop prepaid cards market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Card Type: Gift Cards, Incentive Cards, Payroll Cards, Travel Cards, Other Card Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By End-User: Retail, Corporate, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Gift Cards: Single-Use Gift Cards, Reloadable Gift Cards, E-Gift Cards, Occasion-Based Gift Cards, Corporate Gift Cards

2) By Incentive Cards: Employee Recognition Cards, Sales Performance Cards, Health And Wellness Incentive Cards, Customer Referral Reward Cards, Survey Participation Incentive Cards

3) By Payroll Cards: Temporary Payroll Cards, Permanent Or Reloadable Payroll Cards, Government Wage Cards, Contractor Or Freelancer Payment Cards, Union Benefit Disbursement Cards

4) By Travel Cards: Airline-Specific Travel Cards, Hotel Chain Prepaid Cards, Fuel Or Travel Expense Cards, Transit System Cards, Tour Operator Prepaid Cards

5) By Other Card Types: Campus Or Student ID Payment Cards, Healthcare Prepaid Cards, Event-Specific Prepaid Cards, Utility Bill Prepaid Cards, Membership Or Subscription Service Cards

View the full closed loop prepaid cards market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/closed-loop-prepaid-cards-global-market-report

Global Closed Loop Prepaid Cards Market - Regional Insights

In the Closed Loop Prepaid Cards Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the largest region in 2024 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the region with the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report includes data from the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Closed Loop Prepaid Cards Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Prepaid Card Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prepaid-card-global-market-report

Cards And Payments Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/Cards-And-Payments-Market

Debit Card Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/debit-card-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.