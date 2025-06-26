Bluefin Cyber launches cyber security services that target fundamental weaknesses in cyber strategies

Barry Evans (CEO, Bluefin Cyber)

New services will focus on identifying gaps and providing practical, achievable recommendations for lasting change.

Cyber security should never be about technology. It should be about outcomes.” — Barry Evans (CEO, Bluefin Cyber)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluefin Cyber, a cyber security services company committed to keeping the UK safe, has launched a range of cyber security services designed to help organisations identify and address fundamental gaps in their cyber security.

Founded by industry experts with decades of frontline experience, Bluefin Cyber’s new services are built on the principle that an effective cyber security strategy begins with getting the basics right first. “There is no point in fitting a high security system to your house if you are going to leave the windows open and the alarm turned off, but that’s exactly what organisations do with cyber security,” said company CEO, Barry Evans.

Evans continues, “There’s no point in spending a fortune on advanced technology solutions if you haven’t sorted out your cyber foundations. We get that turnkey solutions are attractive when it’s difficult to retain a good security team, but they are just not effective without the basics being in place first. Our mission is to work out where the weaknesses are and plug those gaps without reengineering the parts that already work; providing a solid foundation for business.”

With a strong track record in defence, manufacturing and healthcare, the company delivers comprehensive security testing, secure architecture and foundational resilience strategies.

Bluefin Cyber’s new service portfolio is anchored by four pillars:

Discover – Testing is targeted, meaningful and followed with practical, actionable recommendations.

Secure – Bluefin builds and reinforces security around digital assets across cloud, hybrid and on-premise environments helping organisations operate more securely and confidently.

Transform - Services include cyber programme design and delivery, risk and compliance support, digital transformation advisory and strategic cyber leadership.

Enable – Bluefin helps organisations achieve compliance with government and industry standards to enable new routes to market.

Bluefin Cyber has a range of services suitable for all organisations no matter where they are on their cyber journey; from The FIRST Security Review to Active Threat Detection. “We start every engagement by understanding what we’re trying to achieve and we make sure we provide something that our client can actually understand and act on,” adds Evans, “Cyber security should never be about technology. It should be about outcomes.”



About Bluefin Cyber:

Bluefin Cyber is a cyber security company dedicated to ensuring companies get the basics right first, with a focus on identifying gaps and providing practical recommendations to achieve lasting change.

Bluefin adopts an honest, needs-based approach for those looking for realistic, effective protection. With Bluefin Cyber, straightforward and practical security measures come first with its comprehensive suite of security assessments, cyber consultancy and reinforcement of security best practices for organisations with on-premise, hybrid and cloud environments.

To learn more, visit www.bluefincyber.uk

