Hack The Box becomes LinkedIn Learning’s first hands-on, simulation-based cybersecurity learning partner

NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hack The Box (HTB), a global leader in AI-powered cybersecurity readiness and upskilling software solutions, announced a new partnership with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, as HTB becomes LinkedIn Learning’s first cybersecurity training labs partner.

New LinkedIn data shows a widening cybersecurity talent gap. According to LinkedIn data, companies hiring for cybersecurity skills are up 75% year-over-year, and job postings have surged 31%. Yet, the number of professionals adding cybersecurity to their profiles has grown by only 4%. This partnership helps to address that gap, making hands-on, threat-informed cybersecurity learning accessible at scale.

Building on this partnership, Hack The Box, home to more than 1,800 hands-on cybersecurity labs and courses, will contribute a curated selection of threat-informed labs to the LinkedIn Learning experience. These labs will be delivered through HTB Academy, the company’s guided upskilling platform.

Designed exclusively for LinkedIn Learning, the new training labs, focused on the most in-demand cybersecurity analyst skills, will deliver real-world, role-based upskilling that redefines workforce readiness. This collaboration makes performance-based, scenario-driven learning more accessible, empowering organisations to close critical skills gaps and build cyber-ready teams at scale.

By gaining access to role-based, interactive courses from HTB Academy and LinkedIn Learning, users will benefit from a realistic, hands-on experience that empowers professionals to practice and validate real-world offensive and defensive operational skills. Within the LinkedIn Learning environment, HTB labs are embedded directly in the course interface with no additional logins, software or systems required.

“As threat actors increasingly adopt AI to accelerate and evolve cyberattacks, organisations must equip their teams adequately to respond with speed, precision and expertise,” said Haris Pylarinos, Founder & CEO of Hack The Box. “Through our partnership with LinkedIn Learning, we are integrating HTB Academy’s performance-based, scenario-driven labs into a trusted platform, enabling professionals to build real-world expertise and giving enterprises a trusted way to validate and scale cybersecurity readiness.”

Each course includes performance-based assessments of real-world cyber skills, delivering proof of competency and enabling enterprise leaders to prove that their upskilling investments are producing job-ready professionals equipped to perform in high-pressure environments.

“One of the biggest challenges facing organisations today isn’t just filling cybersecurity roles, it's guaranteeing that talent can grow, adapt, and lead through change,” said Lea Kissner, Chief Information Security Officer at LinkedIn. “By further integrating hands-on skills development into our platform through this partnership with Hack The Box, we’re helping organisations future-proof their workforce.”

This partnership delivers enterprise-wide impact, from the C-suite to the SOC. Through closing the cybersecurity skills gap, executives gain alignment between upskilling and business goals, while security leaders benefit from structured, role-based learning. Managers can track team progress and address gaps, and professionals can prove real-world capability through threat-informed labs. Recently, both HTB and LinkedIn were recognised in Forrester’s Q4 2025 Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms Landscape Report for their leadership in advancing practical, accessible cybersecurity upskilling and workforce readiness.

HTB is the only cyber upskilling platform that provides gamified labs with enterprise-grade scalability, delivering continuous, comprehensive readiness across both offensive and defensive domains. For enterprises, this means faster, more effective workforce development and a direct path to building and maintaining a resilient security team.

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is the leading cybersecurity readiness and upskilling platform, trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, government organisations and MSSPs to build cyber resilience at scale. Through AI-enhanced intelligence, gamified labs, live-fire simulations and the power of one of the world’s largest cybersecurity communities, Hack The Box helps teams master offensive and defensive skills in the age of AI through real-world scenarios. Founded in 2017, Hack The Box has grown a global community of over 4 million members and 1,500 enterprises, helping organisations validate resilience, mitigate breach risk and develop cyber talent. For more information, visit https://www.hackthebox.com.

