San Antonio Law Firm Advocates for Families Affected by Trump's Deportations

We are here to defend you and provide unwavering support to individuals in deportation proceedings.” — Fernando Gireud

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gireud | Hobbs, PLLC is stepping up to represent San Antonio residents impacted by President Trump's deportation policies. These policies are making a big impact on the San Antonio community, affecting families, businesses, and neighborhoods. The law firm is dedicated to helping San Antonio residents with deportation-related cases during these challenging times.Deportation proceedings are often stressful and emotionally challenging for immigrants and their families. The fear of being detained or separated from loved ones can feel overwhelming, leaving individuals unsure of their next steps. In such difficult times, having a knowledgeable and experienced deportation lawyer can provide invaluable support and guidance.Gireud | Hobbs, PLLC, believes every client deserves access to high-quality, compassionate legal services. With a deep understanding of the legal system and a commitment to justice, the team is determined to support underrepresented community members in San Antonio and beyond."I have been practicing immigration law for over 10 years," said Fernando Gireud, attorney at Gireud | Hobbs PLLC, in an episode of the Immigration Nation Podcast. "At the end of the day, I am happy to help clients realize their ultimate goal and dream."Fernando Gireud is an immigration lawyer with extensive experience in deportation and family law since 2012. He recognized the growing need for a broader range of legal services, so he partnered with Colin Hobbs to create Gireud | Hobbs, PLLC, for his prosecutorial work and felony defense. They combined their strengths to serve clients in immigration, criminal, and family law."We understand the immense stress and frustration that receiving a deportation order may bring," Hobbs continues. "That’s why we are here to defend you and provide unwavering support to individuals in deportation proceedings."To learn more about the firm's immigration services or schedule a consultation, visit their website at alamolawgroup.com or call 210-702-2923.About Gireud | Hobbs, PLLCGireud | Hobbs PLLC is a San Antonio law firm servicing personal injury, criminal defense, traffic tickets, family law, and immigration issues. They provide clients with honest, practical legal advice and effective representation. Many of their clients are navigating the complex legal system for the first time. They are here to guide them through the twists and turns and make sure they come out with peace of mind on the other side.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.