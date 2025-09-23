SEI Roofing Donates New Roof to Nonprofit Heart of a Matter Ministries

Our mission has always been about more than just roofing; it's about making a difference.” — Marc Shilling

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEI Roofing, a leading local roofing contractor , has completed a full roof replacement , free of charge, for Heart of a Matter Ministries. The donation will allow the nonprofit to continue its vital community work without the burden of unexpected and costly building repairs.Heart of a Matter Ministries (HOAMM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and families in need through a wide range of programs and services. From providing essential resources like food, clothing, and hygiene products through The Storehouse, to offering life skills training, counseling, and mentorship, HOAMM is committed to fostering stability, self-sufficiency, and personal growth.Heart of a Matter Ministries recently acquired a new facility to expand its services. During the acquisition process, significant hail damage was discovered on the building's roof, posing a major financial obstacle for the organization. Understanding the potential impact on the nonprofit's mission, SEI Roofing stepped in to provide a complete roof replacement at no cost.This contribution is a core part of SEI Roofing's commitment to supporting the communities it serves. The company believes in giving back and actively seeks opportunities to assist local organizations that are making a positive difference. By ensuring Heart of a Matter Ministries has a safe and secure facility, SEI Roofing is helping the nonprofit focus its resources directly on its community programs."Our mission has always been about more than just roofing; it's about making a difference," said Marc Shilling, owner of SEI Roofing. "Service, Excellence, and Integrity aren’t just words in our name—they’re values we live by every single day. So, supporting Heart of a Matter Ministries was a natural choice for us."The organization can now operate with confidence, knowing its facility is protected, and allocate its funds toward expanding its outreach and support services for the local community.About SEI RoofingSince 1997, SEI Roofing has worked tirelessly to provide industry-leading, detailed craftsmanship to homeowners in the Dallas Metroplex. The company is deeply committed to surpassing expectations and building lifelong client relationships.SEI Roofing specializes in roof repair, replacement, and storm damage exterior restoration services, including gutters, fencing, staining, and painting. SEI Roofing is GAF Certified, a CertainTeed Select Shingle Master, BBB A+ Rated, and a member of the North Texas Roofing Contractors Association.At SEI Roofing, each homeowner receives a free roof inspection & consultation to ensure access to objective, third-party feedback. Ask about financing options and schedule a free consultation at 972 416-0844.

