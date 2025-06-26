Reliable Carpet & Upholstery Care Shares Its Two Incredible Decades of Journey Upon Receiving 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award
I like ThreeBestRated® and what they do throughout North America. It's much better than some of the other sites and I'm very proud to be part of it.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be it a small business or a large enterprise, upholding the standard and constantly maintaining professionalism and high quality is never an easy feat. Only companies that pour their heart and soul into services can go to these heights.
Reliable Carpet And Upholstery Care Inc. has been doing it for over two decades and redefined standards in the carpet cleaning industry. Just as the saying goes, hard work always manifests success, the Reliable team has turned the heads of ThreeBestRated® and secured a spot on their row after surpassing their 50-Point Inspection Criteria.
“I like the website and what they do throughout North America,” said Stephane, the founder of Reliable Carpet & Upholstery Care. “It's much better than some of the other sites and I'm very proud to be part of it. And, we've got many awards here, local and national and now international. We're very pleased to be part of this.”
Who is Reliable Carpet & Upholstery Care?
Reliable Carpet And Upholstery Care is a leading carpet cleaning company in Toronto that has been working with a primary mantra: excellence in cleaning and customer service. All of their skilled technicians have over 20 years of hands-on experience in the industry. They aim to maintain a lasting rapport with their customers through professional and friendly services.
Over the years, they have won many awards and accolades including Toronto Star’s Reader’s Choice Award, HomeStars Best of the Best Award, etc…
Meeting Toronto’s Evolving Needs
As Toronto’s climate, lifestyle trends and home designs evolve, the demand for carpet cleaning also evolved. But this is not a block for the Reliable Team. They also keep themselves ahead of the curve to continually provide their services even more effectively.
In recent days, there has been a shift towards hardwood floors accented with area rugs in Toronto. Realizing this growing trend, Reliable Carpet Care focuses on rug cleaning. Most importantly, they have their own specialized plant for area rug cleaning, through which they offer customized care to each customer.
Similarly, viscose has become popular in designer rugs and furniture. While many companies struggle to handle these types of delicate materials, Reliable Carpet has become the one to crack the code. They took a different approach, investing time in research and experimentation to develop specialized techniques that safely clean the stains on viscose materials.
“All the manufacturers suggested solvent cleaning only, which we can't do for those delicate materials. So we identified proper ways to clean viscose furniture and rugs. So now we are the preeminent cleaners of such material.”
The company has also mastered the prevention and correction of cellulosic browning, a common issue that causes blended fabrics to turn brown due to temperature variations during the drying process.
Special Care for Pets
“A lot of people in Toronto have pets,” said Stephane. Reliable Carpet And Upholstery Care is known for their mastery in the elimination of pet odors and sanitizing the area. Whether it is dogs, cats, rabbits, or skunks, or raccoons, they have all the necessary products that not only clean but also act safely on pets.
Beyond cleaning, Reliable Carpet Care offers cutting-edge protection services. Their GreenGuard stain protection system shields carpets and furniture against wear, moisture damage, and UV exposure – a significant upgrade from older Scotchgard-type products.
For health-conscious households, especially during allergy season, the company provides hospital-grade sanitization using both biological and botanical products. These treatments eliminate allergens, dust mites, and odors completely – services that proved invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain popular today.
As their name suggests, Reliable Carpet And Upholstery Care offers reliable carpet cleaning services to both residential and commercial clients throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, area rug cleaning, air duct cleaning, stain removal, sanitizing services, and fabric protection services are provided by the team. To learn more or to book your appointment, visit reliablecarpet.ca.
