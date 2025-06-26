Keolis MHI Shared Global Insights on Rail Operations and Maintenance at Middle East Rail 2025

Chinua Labor, Commercial Director at Keolis MHI, Joined Expert Panel on Innovations in Metro Operations

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keolis MHI, a global leader in rail operations and maintenance, were present at Middle East Rail 2025, the region’s premier transport event, to share its expertise in shaping the future of sustainable, intelligent, and passenger-centric urban rail.With decades of experience operating some of the world’s most complex and advanced rail networks, Keolis MHI has become a trusted partner for rail authorities and owners seeking operational excellence. Its global track record in delivering safe, reliable, and innovative rail services has positioned the company as the operator of choice for urban rail projects across the Middle East and beyond.At this year’s Middle East Rail Conference, Chinua Labor, Commercial Director at Keolis MHI, was part of an expert panel to discuss the role of innovation, technology and operational best practices in evolving urban rail & mobility sector. In his keynote contribution, Mr. Labor emphasised Keolis MHI’s experience in harnessing/investing in the latest technological advances, from predictive asset management and data analytics to intelligent control centers/diagnostics, to optimize service reliability, efficiency, and safety.“As urban rail & the mobility sector evolves, it’s more important than ever for infrastructure operators and owners to collaborate closely to enable seamless, sustainable, and safe service offerings,” said Chinua Labor. “Keolis MHI has and will continue to be at the forefront of this evolution, and we’re proud to support the Middle East Rail Conference as a platform to share our success, experiences, knowledge and innovative forward thinking in this space.”With a heritage rooted in operational excellence across continents, Keolis MHI is shaping the future of urban rail & mobility by combining deep operational experience with a relentless focus on innovation, technology and sustainable services.As global investment in urban rail & mobility accelerates, the company remains dedicated to partnering with authorities and stakeholders to design, operate, and maintain next-generation infrastructure projects that keep communities moving, today and for the generations to come.

