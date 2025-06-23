Keolis MHI’s Women Engineers Share Their Stories on International Women in Engineering Day

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year on June 23rd, International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) celebrates the remarkable achievements of women in the engineering field. It seeks to raise awareness, inspire future generations, and spotlight the diverse career paths available to women across the globe. This year’s theme, #TogetherWeEngineer, Highlights collaboration and unity in driving innovation and progress.At Keolis MHI, the leading transportation operator, we are proud to champion gender diversity through our dedicated Women in Rail Committee, which works to empower and support women across the rail sector. To mark this occasion, we are sharing the journeys of some of the women engineers at Keolis MHI, whose stories reflect resilience, passion, and a shared mission to build a more inclusive and dynamic engineering world.Mariam Almarzooqi, Asset Engineer“To me, #TogetherWeEngineer is a powerful reminder that engineering is not a solo pursuit.”I am Mariam, an Asset Engineer at Keolis MHI, working within the Engineering and Maintenance department, where I specialize in the Power Distribution System (PDS). My role involves leading technical investigations, supporting asset management strategies, coordinating configuration changes, and collaborating with key stakeholders to ensure system reliability. I chose engineering because I’m passionate about solving complex challenges and contributing to the infrastructure that powers everyday life. It’s a field that constantly pushes me to think critically, adapt, and grow, both technically and personally. Engineering is a journey of continuous learning. Of course, it comes with challenges too. High-pressure situations and balancing stakeholder expectations can be demanding, but they also help build resilience, confidence, and leadership.What #TogetherWeEngineer means to me?To me, #TogetherWeEngineer is a powerful reminder that engineering is not a solo pursuit. It’s about collaboration, sharing knowledge, and lifting each other up, especially as women in a traditionally male-dominated industry. This theme resonates deeply with my own experience, where mentorship, inclusion, and teamwork have played a key role in shaping the engineer I am today.Aarthi Kumar, Data Engineer“To me, #TogetherWeEngineer is about teamwork, collaboration, and shared growth.”I am Aarthi, a Data Engineer at Keolis MHI, leading data-driven projects that enhance rail intelligence and support smarter, faster decision-making across the organization. I work closely with teams across departments to build a robust data ecosystem that aligns with our business vision and drives innovation. I chose this path because I love staying on the cutting edge, learning constantly, and being part of a field that’s always evolving. It’s exciting to see how data and technology can transform operations and improve lives. At the same time, one of the key challenges is keeping up with the rapid pace of innovation, but that’s also what makes it so rewarding.What #TogetherWeEngineer means to me?To me, #TogetherWeEngineer is about teamwork, collaboration, and shared growth. Engineering isn’t a solo journey, it’s about learning from each other, building together, and driving progress as one.Flavia Giurca, Civil Engineer“To me, #TogetherWeEngineer is about inclusion and redefining what it means to be an engineer”I am Flavia, a Civil Engineer at Keolis MHI, working within the Engineering and Maintenance team. I lead and supervise diverse teams of civil inspectors, technicians, and apprentices to ensure the effective maintenance and optimal performance of our civil assets. My responsibilities include stakeholder engagement, resource planning, performance evaluation, and managing safety-critical activities. My passion for travel and infrastructure naturally led me to the railway sector, a form of transport I see as essential to a sustainable future. The biggest challenge? You never know what unexpected issue tomorrow might bring, but that’s also what makes the role dynamic and rewarding.What #TogetherWeEngineer means to me?To me, #TogetherWeEngineer emphasizes the power of collaboration in a field that can sometimes feel isolating, especially for those who don’t fit the traditional mold. It’s a reminder that engineering thrives on diversity, of thought, background, and perspective. This theme is about inclusion and redefining what it means to be an engineer. It’s about creating space for creativity, connection, and collective success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.