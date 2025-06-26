Local Austin Immigration Lawyer Vi Nanthaveth Featured as Immigration Resource by KVUE News

This is what fear does to you” — Vi Nanthaveth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vi Nanthaveth, attorney and founder of Nanthaveth & Associates, a leading immigration law firm in Austin, is earning recognition as a reliable and trusted guide through challenging and uncertain times. Nanthaveth has been prominently featured on multiple KVUE immigration news stories, demonstrating her commitment to being a reliable resource in a time of uncertainty for many.Nanthaveth has been invited to speak on nuanced discussions, including the rollback of visa policies, the risks of expedited deportations, the challenges faced by international students, and the ongoing delays in green card processing. These topics underscore the vital importance of professional legal guidance when navigating today’s rapidly evolving immigration policies.Through these appearances, Nanthaveth has provided much-needed guidance for individuals facing uncertainty tied to sudden policy shifts, often exacerbated by insufficient communication with federal agencies.For example, one appearance focused on the fallout of sudden student visa terminations, during which Nanthaveth encouraged individuals not to make hasty decisions under pressure.“This is what fear does to you," said Nanthaveth. "You can get into panic mode and then don’t want to deal with it... No, sit tight and see how this plays out.”Nanthaveth & Associates has long been a dependable resource for individuals in Austin, Texas. They offer comprehensive support, including family-based petitions, employment-based petitions, affirmative asylum, appeals, citizenship and more.Their personalized approach and deep understanding of U.S. immigration laws have helped families reunite, students return to their studies, and individuals defend their legal rights amidst uncertainties.For more information about Nanthaveth & Associates’ services or to schedule a consultation, visit https://austinimmigrationattorney.com/ or call (512) 829-7881.About Nanthaveth & AssociatesBased in Austin, Texas, Nanthaveth & Associates is a trusted immigration law firm committed to delivering comprehensive legal services. Led by a team with both professional and personal experience in immigration, the firm is uniquely equipped to guide clients through complex immigration processes with empathy and precision.Nanthaveth & Associates provides tailored legal counsel to businesses, families, and individuals across a wide range of immigration matters, including green cards, adjustment of status , work visas, investor visas, family-sponsored immigration, B1/B2 visas , employer compliance, self-petitions, naturalization, waivers, appeals, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.