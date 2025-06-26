THE EU FAB 6 INTRODUCES THE ULTIMATE SUMMER 2025 PAIRING GUIDE FOR THE UK

Group pic 1 Group pic 2

A seasonal celebration of European deli meats and wines – perfect for lake picnics, rooftop aperitifs and family barbecues

ROMA, ITALY, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the UK embraces another season of alfresco dining, “The EU Fab 6” invites food lovers to elevate their summer gatherings with the versatility of Europe’s finest PDO and PGI wines and deli meats. From garden parties to countryside picnics, the newly launched Summer 2025 Pairing Guide offers a fresh perspective on how traditional European products can enhance the British summer table with sophistication and flavour.The guide features six iconic European products, each with a rich history and distinctive character and all recognised with PDO or PGI status.The wines of Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac, grown along the Garonne River, bring fresh minerality and citrus notes to the table—ideal with goat cheeses, sea bass or roast chicken.Garnacha wines from the PDOs Calatayud, Cariñena, Campo de Borja and Terra Alta, with their juicy red fruit and subtle spice, pair beautifully with grilled prawns and lamb burgers. The Wines of Abruzzo offer both crisp whites, perfect for fish or vegetable dishes, and robust reds that complement savoury barbecue sausages.On the deli side, Mortadella Bologna PGI, with its delicate texture and distinctive flavour, becomes a luxurious addition to summer sandwiches when paired with seasonal vegetables and fresh herbs. Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, with their delicate and sweet flavour, add depth to cold dishes like potato salads or picnic pies. And even Cotechino Modena PGI, typically served hot in winter, is given a summer makeover—sliced into chilled lentil salads or served with pickled onions and mustard seeds for a satisfying yet light meal.The Summer 2025 Pairing Guide is available for free download on the official campaign website, https://theeufab6.eu/en/event/the-eu-fab-6-introduces-the-ultimate-summer-2025-pairing-guide-for-the-uk/ These seasonal suggestions invite British consumers to discover new ways to enjoy European products that are rooted in tradition yet versatile enough to adapt to local tastes and summer rituals.Co-financed by the European Union, “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II piano)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

