THE EU FAB 6 BRINGS GARNACHA AND BORDEAUX WINES BACK TO THE UK 

Edinburgh June 2 Manchester June 3 London June 4

Three successful roadshows engage wine professionals in Edinburgh, Manchester and London

ROMA, ITALY, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign launched its second year of activities with a dynamic start in the United Kingdom. Three exclusive roadshows dedicated to European wines took place last week in Edinburgh, Manchester, and London, bringing together over 160 professionals from the UK’s wine, hospitality, and food & beverage industries, offering an exclusive opportunity to discover PDO-certified wines from Spain and France.Each event featured a carefully curated tasting experience, highlighting the expressive Garnacha PDO wines from Spain and the elegant, terroir-driven wines from the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac PDO region in France. The Edinburgh and Manchester events were organized in collaboration with The Drinks Business, while the London roadshow took place in the prestigious setting of Hispania, in the heart of the capital. Across all three cities, the events created meaningful moments of discovery and connection between producers and professionals.The union of these two European regions is an excellent representation of high-quality European wines.From Spain, the Garnacha wines on offer showcased the diversity and expressiveness of this historic European grape, with selections from its birthplace PDOs of Calatayud, Cariñena, Terra Alta, Priorat, and Campo de Borja. Known for their richness, structure, and growing international acclaim, these wines represent both tradition and innovation in Spanish winemaking.From France, the wines of Premières Côtes de Bordeaux region embodied elegance, balance, and a deep sense of terroir. Produced by multi-generational family estates, the wines delivered a compelling tasting experience reflecting the craftsmanship and heritage of one of France’s most renowned wine regions.The roadshows featured walk-around tastings alongside educational sessions, offering insight into PDO certifications and the guarantee of origin, quality, and tradition they represent. Attendees had the chance to meet and interact directly with producers from both Spain and France.The enthusiastic turnout and positive feedback from participants confirmed the strong interest in certified European wines. The events contributed to strengthening the presence and awareness of PDO wines in the UK market, while reinforcing the values of authenticity, quality and traceability at the heart of the EU Fab 6 campaign.These three events marked a strong start to the campaign’s second year, promoting PDO wines in a key international market and raising awareness of their value among professionals and trade specialists.Co-financed by the European Union, “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II piano)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

