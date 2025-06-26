Additional Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in the City of St. Louis
Two additional Disaster Recovery Centers with FEMA Individual Assistance staff are opening in the City of St. Louis to help people affected by the May 16 tornado and storms.
At all locations, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help impacted residents with their disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents.
Opening Thursday, June 26
|LOCATION
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|
Sumner High School — Parking Lot
4248 Cottage Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
|
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Opening Monday, June 30
|LOCATION
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|
Urban League Entrepreneurship and
Women’s Business Center
4401 Natural Bridge Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115
|
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Currently Opened Location
|LOCATION
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|
Union Tabernacle M.B. Church
626 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108
|
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.
If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you.
You may visit any location, no matter where you are staying now.
If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.
