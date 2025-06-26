Digital Marketing Software Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Digital Marketing Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analysis indicates that the digital marketing software market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $92.84 billion in 2024 to $110.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the emergence of online platforms, data analytics advancements, mobile device proliferation, social media influence, globalization, and market expansion.

What Is The Digital Marketing Software Market Growth Forecast?

The market is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $253.06 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to E-commerce expansion, increased privacy and compliance focus, expansion of video marketing, emergence of new marketing channels, and integration with CRM and sales tools.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Digital Marketing Software Market Growth?

Every marketing initiative points in the direction of greater and more efficient digital marketing efforts. Indeed, the rise in popularity of location-based, video, and social media advertising is set to propel the growth of the digital marketing software market. Location-based advertising refers to the practice of delivering targeted ads to consumers based on their geographic location. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram offer location-based advertising options that allow businesses to target users based on their location data. Thanks to the visual orientation of social media networks, individuals can establish a visual identity and increase brand exposure across large audiences.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Digital Marketing Software Market?

Major companies operating in the digital marketing software market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe Inc., LinkedIn Corporation, Twitter Inc., Criteo S.A., Hubspot Inc., Taboola Ltd., Zoho Corporation, Outbrain Inc., Sprinklr Inc., The Rocket Science Group LLC, AdRoll Group, Moz Inc.

How Is The Digital Marketing Software Market Segmented?

The digital marketing software market in this report is segmented by solution, services, deployment, organization size, and industry. Additionally, the report provides subsegments by CRM software, email marketing, social media, search marketing, content management, marketing automation, campaign management, and other solutions.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Digital Marketing Software Market?

North America was the largest region in the digital marketing software market in 2024. Meanwhile, the budding economies within the Asia-Pacific region make it the fastest-growing region for the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital marketing software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

