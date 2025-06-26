Small-Scale LNG Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the many aspects this report zeroes in on includes the vigorous growth and size of the small-scale LNG market. Indeed, the market size has seen notable growth over the recent years. From $18.51 billion in 2024, it is expected to extend to $19.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. The historic period growth is attributable to factors such as energy demand diversification, proper implementation of environmental regulations, abundance of natural gas, solutions for energy requirements in remote areas, and the transition in transportation fuel.

What Does The Future Hold For The Small-Scale LNG Market?

The growth forecast for the small-scale LNG market looks promising. In the next few years, the market size is anticipated to surge to $28.47 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be accredited to the public's perception and acceptance, flexibility, competitive pricing, shifts in global energy trade, diversification in industrial use, and rising energy demand. Major trends during the forecast period will include an energy transition focus, increased environmental awareness, availability of natural gas, remote area energy solutions, and a shift in the transportation industry.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Small-Scale LNG Market Growth?

The small-scale LNG market growth is expected to be propelled by the rising demand of natural gas. A fossil fuel primarily composed of methane, natural gas serves as an important source for heating, electricity generation, and vehicle fuel. Small-scale LNG is largely impacting local natural gas commerce, providing increased flexibility, environmental benefits, and improved energy security.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Small-Scale LNG Market?

Diving into the heart of the market, there are several key industry players that include Linde PLC, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Engie SA, SOFREGAZ SAS, Plum Energy LLC, Excelerate Energy Inc., IHI Corporation, PAO NOVATEK, Gasum Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, Chart Industries Inc., Air Products & Chemicals Inc., PJSC Gazprom, Prometheus Energy s.r.o., TotalEnergies SE, Shell PLC.

How Is The Small-Scale LNG Market Segmented?

The small-scale LNG market, as dissected in this report, is segmented on various dimensions—

1 By Type: Liquefaction, Regasification

2 By Mode Of Supply: Truck, Rail, Transshipment And Bunkering, Captive Consumption Through Pipeline

3 By Application: Industrial, Transportation, Utilities, Marine

Subsegments include:

1 By Liquefaction: Modular Liquefaction Plants, Small-Scale LNG Terminals

2 By Regasification: Small-Scale Regasification Terminals, Floating Regasification Units FRUs

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Small-Scale LNG Market?

Analysing from a regional perspective, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the small-scale LNG market in 2024. However, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the future. Other regions covered in the report comprise Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

