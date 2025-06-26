Heading out on the water? Help report aquatic invasive species

Join the Bioblitz June 28-July 6

To encourage public involvement in reporting aquatic invasive species, the Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps) is hosting its first-ever statewide aquatic invasive species BioBlitz from June 28 – July 6, 2025.

Volunteers are asked to use the iNaturalist app to document suspected aquatic invasive plants and animals across Michigan’s lakes, rivers, wetlands and streams. Boaters, paddlers, anglers, nature lovers, and anyone interested in contributing to invasive species early detection can simply snap photos of aquatic species they encounter. The MiCorps team of experts, along with the iNaturalist user community, can help with identification.

How to get involved:

Join the project – Visit the MiCorps website or find the MiCorps AIS Detection BioBlitz on iNaturalist.

– Visit the MiCorps website or find the MiCorps AIS Detection BioBlitz on iNaturalist. Snap & upload – Upload photos of aquatic species while enjoying Michigan’s waters.

– Upload photos of aquatic species while enjoying Michigan’s waters. Contribute to science – Your observations help experts monitor and manage invasive species.

All confirmed reports of aquatic invasive species will be communicated to EGLE and MISIN by MiCorps staff.

What happens to my report?

Reports of watch list species are investigated by the Michigan Invasive Species Program, a joint effort of the Michigan departments of Agriculture and Rural Development; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Natural Resources. When a report is confirmed as positive, staff assess the risk posed by the invading species, review response options and, if feasible, plan and implement a response.

“For aquatic invasive plants, responses are tailored to the situation,” said Billy Keiper, aquatic biologist with EGLE.

Keiper has worked on Michigan’s aquatic invasive plant early detection and response team, part of the MISP, since the team’s inception in 2011. The team’s responses are supported by funds from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

“If we find large populations or they span multiple locations, we reach out to partners like cooperative invasive species management areas, volunteers and contracted pesticide applicators who work with us to remove or treat the invasive plants and educate the affected communities on how to prevent spread,” said Keiper.

Smaller discoveries, such as those found in private ponds, may provide the opportunity to eradicate the plant from the area entirely. For watch list aquatic plants, eradication is usually the goal when feasible. Response actions often require one to two years of treatment, followed by three years of post-treatment monitoring to ensure regrowth doesn’t occur.

To date, 11 populations of aquatic invasive plants on the watch list have been eradicated. Several additional locations are nearing eradication status, as regrowth hasn’t been observed for consecutive years following treatment.

Responding to invasive hydrilla

Keiper is leading the response to the first detection of hydrilla in Michigan. Hydrilla, considered the world's most invasive aquatic plant, was confirmed by EGLE staff in two small, adjacent private ponds near Berrien Springs in Berrien County in 2023. After surveying the extent of the infestation and completing an initial herbicide treatment to prevent spread, the response team initiated a major dredging project in 2025 to eradicate the species.

Keiper will walk through the hydrilla response effort from detection to the recent excavation in the upcoming NotMISpecies webinar, “Digging in: Michigan’s Unconventional Response to Hydrilla” (9 a.m. Wednesday, June 25).