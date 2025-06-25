MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Fatal Hit and Run Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department’s announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal pedestrian hit and run crash in Northwest.

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at approximately 4:15 a.m., Third District officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and U Street, Northwest for the report of a crash. On scene officers located an adult male lying in the roadway unconscious and not breathing after being struck by a vehicle. The man was transported to an area hospital where after all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was struck by a white Hyundai Santa Fe while in a marked crosswalk at the intersection. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Donnel Bracket Phillips, of Northeast, DC.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 17-year-old Kyree Young of Southeast, DC, was charged as an adult under Title 16, with First Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation.

