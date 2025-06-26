Submit Release
Statement from Director John Ratcliffe about Intelligence on Iran’s Nuclear Program

For Immediate Release: June 25, 2025

Statement from Director John Ratcliffe about Intelligence on Iran's Nuclear Program

“CIA can confirm that a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran’s Nuclear Program has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes. This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years. CIA continues to collect additional reliably sourced information to keep appropriate decision-makers and oversight bodies fully informed. When possible, we will also provide updates and information to the American public, given the national importance of this matter and in every attempt to provide transparency.”

