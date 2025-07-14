Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,785 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, July 14, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 14, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 5:33 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 282     Health

HR 283     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 284     State Government

HR 285     Human Services

                   

HB 20        Health

HB 1711   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1712   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1713   Local Government

HB 1714   Education

HB 1715   Health

HB 1716   Judiciary

HB 1717   Insurance

HB 1718   Insurance

HB 1719   Insurance

HB 1720   Local Government

HB 1721   Human Services

HB 1722   Judiciary

HB 1723   Transportation

HB 1724   Finance

HB 1725   Local Governmen

HB 1726   Labor And Industry

HB 1727   Local Government

HB 1728   Education

HB 1729   Communications And Technology

HB 1730   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1731   Judiciary

HB 1732   Education

HB 1733   Professional Licensure

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 97

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 564

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 938

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1108

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1176

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1212

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1330

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1407

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1446

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1466

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1573

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1667

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1704

From Insurance Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 36

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 59

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 189

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HR 280

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 520

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

SB 800

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, July 15, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, July 14, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more