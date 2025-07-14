Daily Session Report for Monday, July 14, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 14, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 5:33 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 282 Health
HR 283 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 284 State Government
HR 285 Human Services
HB 20 Health
HB 1711 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1712 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1713 Local Government
HB 1714 Education
HB 1715 Health
HB 1716 Judiciary
HB 1717 Insurance
HB 1718 Insurance
HB 1719 Insurance
HB 1720 Local Government
HB 1721 Human Services
HB 1722 Judiciary
HB 1723 Transportation
HB 1724 Finance
HB 1725 Local Governmen
HB 1726 Labor And Industry
HB 1727 Local Government
HB 1728 Education
HB 1729 Communications And Technology
HB 1730 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1731 Judiciary
HB 1732 Education
HB 1733 Professional Licensure
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Insurance Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
