Colle AI Launches Workflow Optimizer to Speed Up Asset Publishing

Unleashing creativity with AI-powered tools and multichain technology

New tool enhances creation speed, automates deployment logic, and streamlines multichain asset management

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), a next-generation AI-powered NFT platform, has introduced its latest feature—Workflow Optimizer—designed to enhance creation efficiency and reduce deployment friction for digital asset publishers. This update empowers creators to publish faster across chains using intelligent automation and modular publishing flows.The Workflow Optimizer enables creators to configure, preview, and publish NFTs through an intelligent pipeline that manages everything from metadata generation to multichain distribution. By automating repetitive processes and offering pre-built deployment logic, the tool significantly cuts down publishing time for creators, studios, and developers alike.Supporting major blockchain networks including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain, the Workflow Optimizer ensures full compatibility with multichain standards while maintaining creator control over drop timing, asset formatting, and publishing triggers. Colle AI’s built-in AI engine also provides predictive deployment suggestions based on user behavior, chain congestion, and asset type—further refining the launch process.This release strengthens Colle AI’s positioning as a leader in cross-chain NFT innovation. With Workflow Optimizer, the platform expands its commitment to creator-centric tools that remove friction and deliver real-time control for building and scaling in the Web3 space.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.