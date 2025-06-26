Jiffy Lube Celebrates Florida Panthers’ Second Consecutive Title with $25 Off Oil Changes

ACE Jiffy Lube - Panthers Jiffy Lube

Official Oil Change Partner Honors Historic Win with Limited-Time Fan Offer at Participating South Florida Jiffy Lube Locations

We’re proud to be the official oil change of the Florida Panthers and even prouder to stand beside the team and their fans as they bring home the hardware for the second consecutive year.” — Philip Miscione, EVP of Operations, ACE Jiffy Lube

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of the Florida Panthers winning their second straight title, Jiffy Lube , the Official Oil Change of the Florida Panthers, is offering fans $25 off any Jiffy Lube Signature ServiceOil Change now through August 31, 2025.Florida Panthers fans can take advantage of the limited time offer by visiting any participating South Florida Jiffy Lube service center and simply mentioning ‘Panthers’ at checkout. While this discount is typically reserved for Florida Panthers season ticket holders and team employees, Jiffy Lube is opening it up to all South Florida fans in honor of the team’s historic season.South Florida Jiffy Lube locations are owned and operated by Atlantic Coast Enterprises (ACE), a Jiffy Lube franchisee that also has stores in Tampa, South Carolina and Massachusetts. Jiffy Lube revolutionized the fast oil change industry 45 years ago and continues to lead in vehicle preventive maintenance services today.“We’re proud to be the official oil change of the Florida Panthers and even prouder to stand beside the team and their fans as they bring home the hardware for the second consecutive year,” said Philip Miscione, EVP of Operations at ACE Jiffy Lube. “This offer is our way of celebrating a legendary win and helping Florida drivers stay road-ready all summer long.”The $25 discount applies to all oil change services, including conventional, synthetic blend, and full synthetic options. No coupon is necessary—just mention the Florida Panthers promotion at checkout.For more information or to find your nearest location, visit www.jiffylubespecials.com About Atlantic Coast Enterprises, LLCJiffy Lube franchisee Atlantic Coast Enterprises, LLC (ACE) operates under the leadership of veteran lube operators Al Chance, Steve Allison and Dan Ramras, who together have over half a century of experience in the fast lube industry. With 65 stores in Florida, the Carolinas and Western Massachusetts, ACE is one of the largest entities in the Jiffy Lube network. The company currently employs more than 750 dedicated team members that embody the “Long Live Your Car” brand identity and continues to grow by hiring and developing the best talent in the industry.About Jiffy LubeFounded 45 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 19 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, which offers oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.