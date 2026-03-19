4Girls Foundation Announces Second Annual Pace of Play Charity Golf Tournament

Pace of Play Logo

Proceeds support organizations empowering the next generation through 4GIRLS Foundation grants and partnerships

Last year’s debut raised over $100,000 and created tremendous momentum. We’re entering year two with more purpose, more play and more ways for our community to get involved.” — Ashley Santiago

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4Girls Foundation today announces the return of its signature fundraising event, the second annual Pace of Play Charity Golf Tournament — a weekend of philanthropy and purpose supporting organizations who empower the youth in our community — taking place Saturday, April 25, 2026 at the prestigious Gold Course of The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples – Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Registration begins with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on the championship layout, home to the CME Tour Championship and the Grant Thornton Invitational.Created to blend the joy of golf with the power of giving, the Foundation’s flagship fundraising event unites business leaders, athletes, and community partners to create tangible impact through scholarships, education initiatives, and health and safety programs that benefit the next generation.This year’s tournament embraces a spirited “Tiki on the Tees” theme — a tropical, Key West-style vibe designed as a full weekend experience. Guests are invited to arrive Friday evening for a room block at the resort, enjoy the tournament on Saturday, and cap the day with a lively after-party. The event’s weekend schedule offers golfers, sponsors and guests a blend of elite competition, networking and philanthropic celebration.“Last year’s debut raised over $100,000 and created tremendous momentum,” said Ashley Santiago. “We’re entering year two with more purpose, more play and more ways for our community to get involved.”Founded in 2007 by Randal and Saily Perkins in honor of their four daughters, the 4Girls Foundation advances initiatives that support the education, health and economic opportunity of the next generation. The event honors the legacy of co-founder Randal “Randy” Perkins (1964–2024), whose spirit of resilience and service continues to guide the organization’s mission.Proceeds from Pace of Play will directly support grants, scholarships and nonprofit partnerships that remove barriers and create opportunity for youth to thrive as students, earners and future leaders. Tickets are now available at https://paceofplayfl.org/tickets/ Event DetailsDate: Saturday, April 25, 2026Time: 8:30 a.m. Shotgun StartLocation: Gold Course – The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples – Tiburón Golf ClubTheme: Tiki on the Tees; a tropical, Key West-style vibeHighlights: Resort room block · After-party · On-course activations · Awards and networking receptionFor sponsorships, foursome registration and more information, visit PaceofPlayFL.org or email info@4girlsfoundation.org.About 4Girls FoundationFounded in 2007 by Randal and Saily Perkins in honor of their four daughters, 4Girls Foundation, Inc. supports initiatives that help youth reach their full potential. Through funding for education, health, safety and economic mobility, the Foundation partners with community-based organizations, invests in scalable solutions and champions dignity, access and measurable impact. Learn more at 4GirlsFoundation.org.

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