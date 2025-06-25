House Resolution 264 Printer's Number 1962

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Sponsors MALAGARI, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, GUENST, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, McNEILL, KHAN, CONKLIN, HOHENSTEIN, MAYES, GALLAGHER, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month (September 2025)

Generated 06/25/2025 09:27 PM

